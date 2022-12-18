FIH Nations Cup: India beat Spain to seal Pro League berth

Valencia, December 17
The Indian women’s hockey team clinched the inaugural FIH Nations Cup title with a 1-0 win over Spain in the summit clash here today. The win confirmed India’s berth in the next season of the FIH Pro League, a key event ahead of next year’s Asian Games and the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored the all-important goal in the sixth minute from a penalty corner as the Commonwealth Games bronze medallists ended the eight-nation tournament with five wins on the trot. The Janneke Schopman-coached side had beaten Ireland 2-1 in the shootout in the semifinals.
World No. 8 India were ranked a spot below Spain in the FIH chart. India and Spain had played in the previous Pro League season as replacement teams after pullouts by Australia and New Zealand due to Covid-19 related issues.
