FIH Pro League: German test for India

Chandigarh, March 11
With the Indian men’s hockey team’s matches postponed due to Covid-19, the women’s team’s two-match tie against Germany will headline the FIH Pro League this weekend.
Having stolen a thrilling win against world No. 7 Spain a fortnight ago, ninth-ranked India would be high on confidence before their games against world No. 4 Germany.
The last time India played Germany was at the Tokyo Olympics, when they lost 0-2 in a pool match. —
