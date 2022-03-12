FIH Pro League: German test for India

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 11

With the Indian men’s hockey team’s matches postponed due to Covid-19, the women’s team’s two-match tie against Germany will headline the FIH Pro League this weekend.

Having stolen a thrilling win against world No. 7 Spain a fortnight ago, ninth-ranked India would be high on confidence before their games against world No. 4 Germany.

The last time India played Germany was at the Tokyo Olympics, when they lost 0-2 in a pool match. —