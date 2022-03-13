FIH Pro League: Germany have last laugh, beat India 2-1

PTI

Bhubaneswar, March 12

The Indian women’s hockey team lost 1-2 to Germany in the shootout after both the teams were locked 1-1 at the end of regulation time in the first match of the double-leg FIH Pro League here at the Kalinga Stadium today.

Early goals from Navneet Kaur (4th minute) and Carlotta Sippel (5th) set the tone for what was an exciting contest between world No. 9 India and world No. 5 Germany.

Both teams wasted numerous chances and ended up 1-1 at the end of the regulation 60 minutes, forcing the match into a shootout in which the Germans did just enough to come out on top.

Kaur took her chance well in the shootout as Sharmila Devi, Neha Goyal, Laremsiami and Monika wasted theirs. For Germany, Pauline Heinz and Sara Strauss found the net. The 1-1 draw in regulation time assured India of one point from the match, while the Germans won two points, including the bonus won through the shootout. —