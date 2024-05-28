FIH Pro League: India have last laugh as Harmanpreet Singh scores hat-trick

PTI

Antwerp, May 27

Captain Harmanpreet Singh led from the front with a sensational hat-trick as the Indian men’s hockey team recorded a thrilling 5-4 win over Argentina in the FIH Hockey Pro League here.

I am very happy with the performance. We had the mindset for the win, and we did it. It’s a great game for us because we scored and created. Sukhjeet Singh, player of the match

Besides Harmanpreet (29th, 50th and 52nd minutes), Araijeet Singh Hundal (7th) and Gurjant Singh (18th) also scored for India, while Federico Monja (3rd), Nicolas Keenan (24th), Tadeo Marucci (54th) and Lucas Martinez (57th) were on target for Argentina on Sunday. India will next take on Germany on June 1.

Junior women fall again

Dusseldorf: The Indian junior women’s hockey team lost 4-6 to Germany in its fifth match of their tour of Europe here today.

After conceding six goals, India rallied to score four goals and asserted themselves in the second half of the match. Sanjana Horo, Bhinima Dan and Kanika Siwach scored for India.

On Sunday, the Indians lost 0-1 to Germany in their fourth match. India will play their next match against Dutch club Oranje Rood in Breda, Netherlands on Wednesday.

