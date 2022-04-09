FIH Pro League: Indian women’s hockey team loses to second string Netherlands side in shootout

Indian team will travel to Belgium for its next matches on June 11 and 12

FIH Pro League: Indian women’s hockey team loses to second string Netherlands side in shootout

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Bhubaneswar, April 9

The Indian women’s hockey team dished out a below-par performance to suffer a 1-3 loss to Olympic champions Netherlands’ second string side in the shootout after both sides were locked 1-1 in the regulation time in the second match of their FIH Pro League tie here on Saturday.

Rajwinder Kaur scored in the first minute of the match and the Dutch side, playing here without any player who have won gold in the Tokyo Olympics last year, equalised in the 53rd minute through captain Jansen Yibbi to take the match to the shootout.

Jansen was the most experienced player of the Dutch side with 24 caps before Saturday’s match. Only four other Dutch players have played more than 10 international matches.

Captain and goalkeeper Savita was the most experienced Indian with 223 caps.

India, who are also without three key players in Lalremsiami, Salima Tete and Sharmila Devi from the historic fourth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics, had won the first match 2-1 on Friday. That win was the first against the Netherlands in over a decade.

India collected one point from the match to remain on second spot in the standings, while the Netherlands also retained their numero uno position.

The Dutch now have 19 points from eight matches, while India have 16 points, also from eight matches.

Only Navneet Kaur scored for India in the shootout while Rajwinder, Neha and Jyoti missed the target.

For the Dutch side, Barentsen Marente, Fortuin Kyra and Jansen sounded the board, while Morgenstern Fiona missed the target in the shootout.

After beating Netherlands 2-1 on Friday in a creditable performance, the Indians were outperformed by the Dutch players after taking a lightning fast lead in the 34th second on the clock.

India got two penalty corners as soon as the match started and Rajwinder found the target with a deflection from the second.

But after that it was second string Dutch team that dictated the terms with more ball possession and circle penetration. The Indians lacked direction and creativity and lost possession too often.

Just like in the first match, the Indian defence was rock solid till it conceded the equaliser in the fourth quarter, seven minutes from regulation time after incessant attack from the Dutch, who were desperate to find a goal.

The Netherlands got as many as six penalty corners in quick succession. They scored from the sixth one with Jansen sending a high shot past Savita into the goal.

The Indian team will travel to Belgium for its next matches on June 11 and 12.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly session resumes after Iftar break, govt files review petition against SC verdict

2
Himachal

AAP hits roadblock in Himachal; praising Anurag Thakur, top state leaders cross over to BJP 3 days after Kejriwal roadshow in Mandi

3
Diaspora

Indian student shot dead in Toronto; Jaishankar expresses condolences

4
Punjab

High taxes on grain keep pvt players off Punjab

5
Haryana

Punjab and Haryana High Court raps Bhiwani judge for not obeying orders

6
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

7
Punjab

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

8
Entertainment

‘Mera pind, mere khet’: Punjabi kudi Shehnaaz Gill shares serene picture from gurdwara, breaks into ‘gidda’ with neighbours

9
Punjab

Bikram Singh Majithia to get better facilities in jail

10
Punjab

Launch channel to telecast Gurbani, Akal Takht tells SGPC

Don't Miss

View All
Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back
Trending

Preparing for the worst, Ukrainian woman gets family detail inscribed on her child’s back

Top Stories

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly set to vote on no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM

Imran Khan no-trust vote LIVE updates: National Assembly session resumes after Iftar break, govt files review petition against SC verdict

In a landmark verdict on Thursday, Supreme Court ruled that ...

Covishield, Covaxin rate drops to Rs 225 per shot a day before booster dose

Covid-19 vaccine boosters for all adults from Sunday, per dose cost capped at Rs 375

Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech cut vaccine costs to Rs 225 ...

Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers meeting late on Saturday night

Pak PM Imran Khan calls cabinet ministers' meeting late on Saturday night

Meeting has taken many by surprise as the no-confidence vote...

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

Young girl found dead on highway, man killed in Khemkaran, ensure security of 3 crore Punjabis before inviting foreigners: Navjot Sidhu to Bhagwant Mann

Cannot regulate poll-eve freebies, EC tells Supreme Court

Cannot regulate poll-eve freebies, EC tells Supreme Court

Poll panel says it’s a policy decision of political parties;...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Amritsar: Here thieves steal street lights & poles, authorities look other way

Alarm bells for private goods carriers as long-route cargo shifts to Railways

3 labourers hurt in Vallah market clash in Amritsar

Amritsar boy Rishabh Chaturvedi all set for finale of India’s Got Talent

One more Congress councillor joins AAP in Amritsar

Procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Wheat procurement sluggish across Bathinda district

Teachers to gherao Bhagwant Mann's house

Opposition lashes out at Punjab Govt, raises concern over string of murders

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

RITES’ 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

RITES' 3-pronged strategy to optimise parking in Chandigarh

78 unrecognised schools continue operations in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation invites bids for biomining 7.5L MT waste at Dadu Majra dumping ground

Panjab varsity Chancellor orders fresh polls for choosing 6 fellows from constituency of faculties to PU Senate

Vicky Middukhera's Murder: Role of Punjabi singer's manager under lens

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

At 42.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi records April’s hottest day in 5 years

6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at Delhi factory

1 held for supplying firearm in 2020 Delhi riots case

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

MLA holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora holds surprise check at makeshift book sale centre

UK MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi honoured for raising farmers' issue in British Parliament

Jalandhar: Jail inmate tries to run away from court, held

Left leaders protest, seek release of political prisoners

Kathak guru Malti Shyam enthrals audience

~40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint

Rs 40L looted from employee of oil trading firm at gunpoint in Ludhiana

7 firearms recovered from Ludhiana man

Sahnewal ayurveda centre robbery cracked

Students protest in Ludhiana as 3 Canadian colleges, agents yet to refund fee

LIP's Simarjeet Singh Bains declared 'proclaimed person' for 'violating' Covid-19 norms

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Patiala’s Heritage Street project misses deadline, once again

Vaccination pace slows down in Patiala district

Punjabi University to study, document farmers' protest

Plantation drive at Bikram College in Patiala

Two-day meet on literature, climate change concludes