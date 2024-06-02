FIH Pro League: Men drill 3 past shaky Germans

London, June 1
India exploited a rusty German defence, punching three goals as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side outclassed the world champions to make a winning start in the London leg of the FIH Pro League here today.
Drag-flicker Harmanpreet (16th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (41st) and Gurjant Singh (44th) tormented an out-of-sorts young German side, which started off on a roaring note but could not sustain the momentum for long.
World No. 5 India are now third in the standings with 24 points from 13 outings. Netherlands are top with 26 points from 12 games.
Meanwhile, the women team’s disappointing run continued as it lost to
Germany 1-3.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
350 paar, Modi sarkar teesri baar: Exit polls
Predict BJP’s first win in TN, Kerala, gains in WB | 145 sea...
Himachal Pradesh may see 2019 redux, but Congress hopeful too
Saffron party upbeat as most exit polls predict a 4-0 victor...