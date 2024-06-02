FIH Pro League: Men drill 3 past shaky Germans

PTI

London, June 1

India exploited a rusty German defence, punching three goals as the Harmanpreet Singh-led side outclassed the world champions to make a winning start in the London leg of the FIH Pro League here today.

Drag-flicker Harmanpreet (16th minute), Sukhjeet Singh (41st) and Gurjant Singh (44th) tormented an out-of-sorts young German side, which started off on a roaring note but could not sustain the momentum for long.

World No. 5 India are now third in the standings with 24 points from 13 outings. Netherlands are top with 26 points from 12 games.

Meanwhile, the women team’s disappointing run continued as it lost to

Germany 1-3.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#England #London