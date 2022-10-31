FIH Pro League: Spain beat India, get second win in a row

Bhubaneswar, October 30
The Indian men’s team suffered a 2-3 defeat at the hands of Spain in its second match of the FIH Pro League season here today.
Eduard de Ignacio-Simo (16th minute) and Marc Miralles (26th) gave Spain a 2-0 lead but India drew parity through captain Harmanpreet Singh (26th) and Abhishek (54th). Marc Reyne (56th) scored a late winner for the tourists to seal the game in their favour.
The Indians made a positive start but Spain gradually took control of the match. India couldn’t make any noteworthy inroads with the Spanish defence staying compact.
After a goalless first quarter, Spain took the lead. Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh thwarted a penalty corner but couldn’t clear the ball away. Ignacio-Simo capitalised on it and found the back of the net.
Spain added to India’s misery when Miralles’ drag-flick went in off Sreejesh’s pads.
The Indian team showed more intent and it paid off when Harmanpreet scored from a penalty corner, finding the corner with an inside-out drag-flick. After a goalless third quarter, India showed purpose in the final quarter and struck the team’s second goal. Abhishek latched on to a long pass from Harmanpreet, swivelled around and found the inside corner with a powerful shot. However, Reyne helped Spain regain the lead with his tomahawk strike.
India will face New Zealand on November 4.
