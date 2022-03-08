FIH Pro League: Spain expose Indian men's hockey team's weakness

After Spain trouble Indian men's hockey team by altering game’s pace, hosts must improve before Germany tie

FIH Pro League: Spain expose Indian men's hockey team's weakness

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, March 8

Manpreet Singh was not too dejected after India’s loss to Spain last Sunday. “We played a good game… missed a couple of good opportunities,” the captain said after the 3-5 loss. With India hosting Germany on March 12-13, Manpreet said they had enough time to work on “our things” and “come back stronger”. Manpreet did not specify what ‘things’ they needed to work on, but it is easy to point out some of the obvious issues.

Soft goals

Their efficiency in front of goal is one of the reasons for their struggles. In their 2-5 defeat to France and 5-4 come-from-behind win over Spain, India had considerably more number of circle entries, shots on goal and penalty corners than their opponents.

India have also been leaking goals — in their six FIH Pro League games this season, India have conceded 18 times. A big reason has been the occasional lapses, but India have also been let down by their goalkeepers. Youngsters Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera let in a few soft goals. Even PR Sreejesh was twice guilty of conceding through his pads.

On the attack

These issues notwithstanding, India have looked impressive in attack.

Over the last few years, India have been known for their speed in attack. Prominently relying on fast counterattacks, India have also used long passes, especially taking the aerial route, to quickly get the ball into the opponent’s defensive third. However, in the Pro League season so far, India have shown variety. Particularly against Spain, they were impressive in the way they switched flanks quickly, used the wider channels or even found space through the middle of the pitch with one-touch passes.

The most impressive aspect was the space-creation by the Indian attackers — the forwards were especially slick in and around the semicircle.

Speed thrills

Though fast-paced, India’s attack lacks variation in tempo. India prefer a directness in attack — they like to reach the opponent’s semicircle as quickly as possible. It also means they do not hold on to the ball for long. Every time that final play does not work out, and India give away possession, they also lose some control over the game.

However, dominating the possession percentage has not been a facet of India’s game. Their favoured tactic has been to press high, win back the ball and hit on the counter. But when the opposition has managed to break that press, India have seemed to struggle.

Spain exposed India’s weaknesses perfectly. In the first game, their defenders gave too much space to the Indian forwards, who were easily receiving the ball inside the semicircle. In the next game, Spain tightened their man-marking, meaning India’s circle entries fell from 34 to 22, penalty corners from six to three and shots from 16 to 10.

Smart in possession

Spain were also smart and strong in possession as they blunted India by reducing the number of turnovers. More importantly, Spain dictated the tempo of the game. Varying the pace constantly, they played a stop-go game. They forced India into a lull and attacked in small bursts, catching the opposition off guard to earn penalty corners. Spain converted seven of the 12 penalty corners they earned in the two games.

That slowdown also forced India’s intensity to drop. Being marginally slower meant their defensive press did not work optimally, they did not win as many common balls and made fewer interceptions. Even their attacking game suffered as basic errors crept in when they tried to up the tempo suddenly. In his interview before the second Spain match, India coach Graham Reid said, “What we want is a repeat of the second half (from the first game). We need to put pressure on them.”

However, the situation in the two games was completely different. Trailing 1-4 with 20 minutes to go in the first game, India’s only option was an all-out effort. There was no need to pace themselves, they had to play at full intensity. It helped that Spain gifted them goals after making big errors. The second game, however, never got out of India’s reach, except near the end. The score stayed 3-2 in Spain’s favour for a long time, so India did not need to panic. They did get the equaliser, but Spain controlled the pace. India could not earn a single penalty corner in the final quarter.

A worrying sign for Reid would be India struggling to cope with France and Spain raising their game after losing the first matches. Adding to Reid’s frustrations, India also failed to learn from their own mistakes.

#Hockey

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Exit polls: AAP surge in Punjab, BJP set to regain UP, photo-finish in Uttarakhand, Goa; saffron sweep in Manipur

2
Punjab

How Punjab exit polls went way off mark in 2017

3
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

4
Punjab Election

Punjab: Buoyant AAP says it's vote for change

5
Entertainment

This International Women's Day, there are inspiring tales led by extraordinary women on Zee Theatre

6
Punjab Election

Exit polls: 2017 on mind, Punjab wary

7
Nation

BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab: Exit polls

8
Nation

RS polls for 5 Punjab seats along with 8 in other five states to be held on March 31: EC

9
Diaspora

Modi urges Putin to hold direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy

10
Nation

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

Don't Miss

View All
Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

At Sumy, no info on evacuation yet
Punjab

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

‘Love to see this normalised in sport’, Pakistan cricket captain wins hearts as she carries her baby along for World Cup match
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

Top Stories

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy: India tells UNSC

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy, India tells UNSC

Tirumurti said India has managed to facilitate the safe retu...

Haryana Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.77 lakh crore budget

Haryana Budget 2022: With focus on health, CM Khattar announces 4 new medical colleges

Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...

Russian Federation to declare ceasefire today and provide humanitarian corridors

Russian Federation to declare ceasefire today to provide humanitarian corridors

The Russian Embassy in India issues a release to this effect

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky says he's in Kiev, not hiding

In the video posted on his Facebook page late Monday night, ...

K'taka student's body preserved in Ukraine mortuary: CM Bommai

Karnataka student's body preserved in Ukraine mortuary: CM Bommai

142 students from the state are still stranded in Ukraine

Cities

View All

Of grit & hard work

Women’s Day: Of grit & hard work

Police initiate investigation into Amritsar BSF fratricide incident

‘Women scientists need better support system’

Women's magical hands script success story

The women with fuel guns!

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

Panchkula MC okays ~157-crore Budget

Panchkula MC okays Rs 157-crore Budget

Dogged by strays, Chandigarh residents say sterilisation drive only on paper

Parents' nightmare ends as siblings return from Ukraine's Kharkiv

Panchkula civic body officials to face action over delay in work

No parking fee in Panchkula for 15 days

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Jalandhar: At 69, she’s on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Bashing patriarchy: Women shine in male-dominated fields

Of 28 students in Ukraine, 6 return home safely in Nawanshahr

Don't tweak BBMB rules, farmers urge Union Govt

Gurinder Singh Sangha named umpire manager for Jakarta Cup

Medical camp for women cops in Nawanshahr

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as ‘Iconic Week’ begins

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as 'Iconic Week' begins

Ludhiana: 2.8-km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant to be opened by March 15: NHAI

Three test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: 2 arrested for jumping naka, manhandling policemen

Woman Sub-Inspector killed in accident near Ludhiana's Samrala Chowk, truck driver arrested

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

CAs hired to keep poll expenses in check

Mission Indradhanush launched for children, pregnant women in Patiala district

Prominent poets participate in mushaira at Patiala

Patiala: Monthly garden theatre movement completes 235th performance