 Final destination: Kohli, Iyer tons & Shami’s 7-star show take India into 4th final : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Final destination: Kohli, Iyer tons & Shami’s 7-star show take India into 4th final

Final destination: Kohli, Iyer tons & Shami’s 7-star show take India into 4th final

Final destination: Kohli, Iyer tons & Shami’s 7-star show take India into 4th final

Player of the Match: Mohammed Shami



Tribune News Service

Rohit Mahajan

Mumbai, November 15

The Kiwis fought like tigers, but the job at hand demanded a miracle, and there was no miracle man in the New Zealand camp tonight.

Daryl Mitchell may have fancied himself as one, but when, at 10 minutes past 10 in the night, he drove the ball high towards the midwicket fence, going for his eighth six, the hopes of a miracle were over — the game was as good as over. The ball was caught by Ravindra Jadeja close to the rope, and the valiant Mitchell had to trudge off the turf, his ears ringing with shrieks of triumph from the Indian partisans in the stands.

Now, New Zealand needed 92 off the final 28 balls and, with seven wickets gone, the hopes of a miracle evaporated.

India’s total of 397, starring Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI century, but in effect powered by a 70-ball 105 by Shreyas Iyer, proved to be more than enough, though Mitchell (134 off 119) and Kane Williamson (69 off 73) did make the capacity Wankhede Stadium crowd go quiet a bit during their stand of 181 off 149 balls.

17 Mohammed Shami is the fastest to 50 World Cup wickets, reaching the mark in 17 innings.

674 Runs for Virat Kohli in this World Cup, making it the most for any batter in a single edition of that tournament, beating the 673 that Sachin Tendulkar scored in 2003

397 This is the highest team total in a World Cup knockout match, overtaking New Zealand’s 393/6 against West Indies in the quarterfinals of the 2015 World Cup.

But there was a mountain — perhaps not much different from Mt Everest, which captain Williamson was reminded of yesterday by a sharp reporter — to climb. Mitchell and Williamson had got together in the eighth over, at 39/2, when the asking rate was 8.52 an over; over the course of the next 27 overs, they kept the team in the game with cool aggression, driving and lofting the ball over the fielders, finding the gaps; when even Jasprit Bumrah went for 14 runs, in the 31st over, New Zealand were 185 runs from the target, needing to score at 9.73 off the final 19 overs. The crowd was restive, even worried, despite the 397 on board.

Two overs later, the tide turned — first ball of the 33rd over, from Mohammed Shami, Mitchell got to 100 off 85, but then Williamson, going for a six, struck the ball right into the lap of Suryakumar Yadav right at the midwicket boundary. Next man Tom Latham survived one ball before Shami got one to dart into him, trapping him in front of the wicket — the most clear of all LBW decisions. Glenn Phillips heaved two sixers and four fours before Bumrah got him with a slower ball — New Zealand five down, needing 103 from 43 balls. Off the last six overs, the Kiwis needed 98, but those overs were to be bowled by the quality pace trio of Bumrah, Shami, and Mohammed Siraj. Mitchell fell to Shami, and it was only a matter of time before the lower order panicked, flailed, fell. Shami made a killing, ending up seven for 57 off 9.5 overs.

India’s innings had Kohli in the top billing, but in fact it was turbo-powered by an Iyer special, his second consecutive century of the tournament, and by innings of no lesser importance by Rohit Sharma (47 off 29) and Shubman Gill (80 off 66). KL Rahul’s cameo of 39 off 20 ensured India reached a total that would shock and awe the opposition, though the Kiwis refused to be awed — Mitchell and Williamson, especially, fought as if they were fighting for their lives.

The pitch wasn’t responsive, and the big New Zealand pacemen didn’t have a clue where to put the ball — Trent Boult began by bowling at Rohit’s pads and was punished. Tim Southee did the same with Gill, and India were off. Rohit then put Boult in the stands over extra cover, and struck Southee for a four and six, and Boult for another over long leg — 47 in five overs! Mitchell Santner, the left-arm spinner, was hit for 4-6 off consecutive balls in his first over by Rohit. The captain fell when he sliced a slower ball from Southee, and it went up high towards long off, and Williamson ran back, made a last-second adjustment and caught the ball. Gill attacked, nevertheless. The Kiwis tried to take the pace off the ball by bowling slower ones, bringing on the spinners, but Gill took a heavy toll of them before he walked off due to cramps.

Iyer, in the form of his life, was merciless against the spinners and pacers alike — sixers off Rachin Ravindra, Southee, Phillips, Boult, everyone! — playing his role of destroyer to perfection, allowing Kohli to play the aggregator.

What they aggregated would have frightened any team, and the Kiwis tried to soar — but not high enough.

Scoreboard

India

R Sharma c Williamson b Southee 47

S Gill not out 80

V Kohli c Conway b Southee 117

S Iyer c Mitchell b Boult 105

KL Rahul not out 39

S Yadav c Phillips b Southee 1

Extras: (b 1, lb 1, w 6) 8

Total: (4 wickets, 50 overs) 397

FOW: 1-71, 2-327, 3-381, 4-382

Bowling O M R W

Trent Boult 10 0 86 1

Tim Southee 10 0 100 3

Mitchell Santner 10 1 51 0

Lockie Ferguson 8 0 65 0

Rachin Ravindra 7 0 60 0

Glenn Phillips 5 0 33 0

New Zealand

D Conway c Rahul b Shami 13

R Ravindra c Rahul b Shami 13

K Williamson c Yadav b Shami 69

D Mitchell c Jadeja b Shami 134

T Latham lbw b Shami 0

G Phillips c Jadeja b Bumrah 41

M Chapman c Jadeja b Yadav 2

M Santner c Sharma b Siraj 8

T Southee c Rahul b Shami 9

T Boult not out 2

L Ferguson c Rahul b Shami 6

Extras: (b 5, lb 5, nb 1, w 19) 30

Total: (all out, 48.5 overs) 327

FOW: 1-30, 2-39, 3-220, 4-220, 5-295, 6-298, 7-306, 8-319, 9-321

Bowling O M R W

Jasprit Bumrah 10 1 64 1

Mohammed Siraj 9 0 78 1

Mohammed Shami 9.5 0 57 7

Ravindra Jadeja 10 0 63 0

Kuldeep Yadav 10 0 55 1

Player of the Match: Mohammed Shami

#Mumbai #New Zealand

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World Cup 2023

India beat New Zealand to reach World Cup final, Shami takes seven wickets

2
Entertainment

Delhi Police question Bihar youth in Rashmika Mandanna's deepfake video case

3
Sports

Pakistan ex-cricketer Abdul Razzaq apologises to Aishwarya Rai following widespread backlash

4
Haryana

Passengers face inconvenience as Haryana Roadways employees go on strike over death of driver

5
Haryana

5 die in road accident in Haryana's Kurukshetra

6
Entertainment

‘Grace is a quality few have, you have none’: Masaba Gupta slams Ramiz Raja for laughing at racist remark against her parents

7
Trending

Viral Video: Punjabi singer Harrdy Sandhu played cricket for 10 years, bowled out likes of Rohit, Pujara, Jadeja, still wasn't picked, says 'mera dil tut gya'

8
J & K

38 killed, 20 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

9
Punjab

After SC prod, Punjab Assembly secretariat writes to governor for proroguing Budget session

10
India

Mallikarjun Kharge removes Shashi Tharoor as professional Congress chief

Don't Miss

View All
80 yrs on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension
Punjab

80 years on, 99-yr-old freedom fighter to get pension

Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country
J & K

Kashmir: Autumn hues of Mughal Gardens draw tourists from across country

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Top News

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

India not ruling out investigation into Canada's allegations over Nijjar, but wants evidence: Jaishankar

EAM makes the comments in response to questions during a con...

India raises Khalistan issue with UK regarding safety of its diplomats in the country

India raises Khalistan issue and safety of its diplomats with UK

With reference to the violent protests at India House in Mar...

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Recent findings from a joint project by the Delhi government...

Facing global dismay at Gaza situation, UNSC finally votes for humanitarian pause

Facing global dismay at Gaza situation, UNSC finally votes for humanitarian pause

India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten

India in final: 10/10 Men in Blue Stay Unbeaten

Kohli breaks Sachin’s record, becomes first to slam 50th ODI...


Cities

View All

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Parmal procurement only at five mandis of Amritsar

Political, religious banners, hoardings dot Amritsar city landscape

Confectionery shop owner’s killing: Third murder suspect arrested with pistol

SGPC celebrates foundation day

Martyrdom day of Shaheed Baba Deep Singh observed

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda Mayor loses no-confidence motion

Bathinda: 'Sextortion' trap gets wider, victims end up paying money to scammers

Youth attacked in Bathinda

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Encroachments in Sec 29 mango garden to be razed

Shifting of meters outside Sec 8 houses to start soon

Air quality of Chandigarh improves to ‘moderate’ level after Diwali

Dadu Majra dump: Come out with solutions, contract, High Court tells civic body

3 months on, work on Phase II of IAF Heritage Centre yet to begin

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

Delhi's air quality very poor, vehicular emissions largest contributor

AQI stays ‘severe’, no relief in sight for Delhi residents

Sanctuary to be renamed after Birsa Munda: Lieutenant Governor

My arrest a bid to stifle voice, AAP leader writes from jail

Insufficient expansion of DTC fleet to blame for poor air: Congress

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Jalandhar: Transgender shot dead, one held; group rivalry suspected

Flouting of cracker ban takes AQI level to 500 in Jalandhar

DC, SSP visit Civil Hospital, de-addiction centre in Nawanshahr

SGPC poll: Leaders flag issues in voter registration

Latifpura residents still grapple with post-demolition challenges, govt stands firm

Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

Ludhiana district records season’s highest daily count of 114 farm fires

CM to flag off mega cycle rally against drug menace today

Cops, cyclists pedal 44 km to collect soil from martyr’s village

Atal Apartments project set to begin next week, if all goes well

Notorious smuggler nabbed with 2.6-kg heroin

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala DC applauds Lang for residue management

Patiala man trying to save son stabbed to death

World COPD Day observed

Minister comes in support of leader

SKM leaders discuss problems faced by farmers in Punjab, to hold protest