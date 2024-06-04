Finally! Kylian Mbappe joins Real Madrid

Madrid, June 3

France forward Kylian Mbappe has joined Real Madrid as a free agent on a five-year contract, the La Liga club said today, ending a transfer saga that rumbled on for years before the European champions captured their newest “Galactico”.

“Real Madrid CF and Kylian Mbappe have reached an agreement whereby he will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons,” the Spanish champions said in a statement, fresh off their 15th European Cup triumph.

Mbappe shared images of himself as a youngster in a Real Madrid kit as well as meeting Cristiano Ronaldo onto his social media profiles shortly after the club statement.

“A dream come true,” he wrote. “So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid. Nobody can understand how excited I am right now. Can’t wait to see you, Madridistas, and thanks for your unbelievable support. Hala Madrid!”

Mbappe will move to Real Madrid in July when his PSG contract expires on June 30 but the forward will be unveiled before joining up with the France squad for the European Championship in Germany. He joins a star-studded side in Madrid with the likes of Vinicius Jr and Jude Bellingham, led by Italian Carlo Ancelotti. — Reuters

