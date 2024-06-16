Finally, NZ show true self in rout of Uganda

PTI

Tarouba (Trinidad), June 15

New Zealand put up a clinical performance to notch a comprehensive but a consolatory nine-wicket win over minnows Uganda in the T20 World Cup here.

This was Boult’s last T20 World Cup Gros Islet (St Lucia): Veteran pacer Trent Boult has confirmed the ongoing T20 World Cup will be his final appearance for New Zealand in the marquee-tournament. Since his debut in 2011, Boult has been a key member of the Black Caps’ golden generation, participating in multiple finals across all three formats for New Zealand. “Speaking on behalf of myself, this will be my last T20 World Cup. That’s all I have to say,” Boult said. pti

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult (2/7) and fellow veteran quick Tim Southee (3/4) wreaked havoc as Uganda folded for a mere 40 in 18.4 overs, missing the lowest total in the T20 World Cup by just a run.

Uganda had been bowled out for the joint-lowest team total of 39 against West Indies last week. The gulf between them and top nations has been pretty evident in the tournament.

Opener Devon Conway (22 not out off 15) then fuelled New Zealand’s first win of the tournament with the Kiwis knocking off the target in 5.2 overs.

Having lost their opening two games to Afghanistan and hosts West Indies, New Zealand finished outside of the semifinals for the first time in 10 years.

“It was obviously a pretty clinical performance, nice to get a win. Extremely disappointed to play ourselves out of the tournament,” Player of the Match Southee said.

Brief scores: Uganda: 40 all out in 18.4 overs (Waiswa 11; Southee 3/4, Boult 2/7); New Zealand: 41/1 in 5.2 overs (Conway 22*; Riazat 1/10).

