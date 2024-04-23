Fire in the Belli

MADRID, April 22

La Liga leaders Real Madrid’s pursuit of a record-extending 36th Spanish title gathered momentum after Jude Bellingham scored a goal in added time to secure a 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona on Sunday.

5 It’s just the fifth time that Madrid have won at least three Clasicos in a single season, and the first since 2012-13

Real twice fought back from a goal down before Bellingham smashed in the winner at the far post from about six yards out to beat the champions for a fourth successive time. The result left second-placed Barca 11 points adrift of the leaders with six games left.

Real’s win ended a perfect week for Carlo Ancelotti’s side after they advanced to the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday after beating holders Manchester City on penalties.

“What a great night for being a Real Madrid fan, it’s incredible,” Luka Modric said. “It’s a win that edges us closer to the title, it’s what we want. It was a great game, we never stopped believing.”

Barca took the lead in the sixth minute when Andreas Christensen headed in following a corner after Real goalkeeper Andriy Lunin failed to clear the cross.

But Real Madrid piled on the pressure and Vinicius Jr equalised 12 minutes later from the penalty spot after Lucas Vazquez was fouled inside the box after dribbling past two defenders.

Barcelona complained as the match was paused for several minutes as the VAR tried to determine whether a Lamine Yamal effort had crossed the goal line, but it couldn’t find a clear camera angle and the decision not to award a goal stood. La Liga is the only major European league not to use the goal-line technology. — Reuters