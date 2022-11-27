Fire sends smoke over Doha skyline

Doha: Qatari authorities say a fire broke out today at an under-construction building in a newly built city where a match was set to be played later in the evening, but caused no injuries. Qatar’s Interior Ministry said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city of Lusail.

Supporters of Australia. Reuters

Tunisia during their teams’ match. Reuters

Serbia FA charged over Kosovo flag

doha: The Serbian soccer federation was charged by FIFA on Saturday for hanging a political banner about neighboring independent state Kosovo in the locker room before playing Brazil at the World Cup. It showed a map of Serbia that included the territory of its former province, which has been an independent state for nearly 15 years, and the slogan “No Surrender.” Agencies