First come, first served: Gujarat Titans first team to seal playoffs spot

PTI

Pune, May 10

Gujarat Titans returned to winning ways after back-to-back losses and became the first team to seal their place in the playoffs by defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in an Indian Premier League match here today.

Even though LSG did a decent job with the ball to restrict GT to 144/4 after being asked to bowl, the KL Rahul-led side flopped with the bat as they were bowled out for 82 in 13.5 overs.

Rashid Khan (4/24) starred with the ball for GT, while Yash Dayal (2/24) and R Sai Kishore (2/7) picked up two wickets each.

Earlier, opening batter Shubman Gill hit a fine half-century for GT. Gill, who named the Player of the Match, remained not out on 63 off 49 balls with the help of seven fours.

Brief scores: GT: 144/4 (Shubman 63*; Avesh 2/26); LSG: 82 all out in 13.5 overs (Hooda 27; Rashid 4/24).