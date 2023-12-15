 First day, India steal show : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • First day, India steal show

First day, India steal show

Batters make merry as hosts post 410 on Day 1

First day, India steal show

Shubha Satheesh became the 12th India batter to score a fifty on debut. PTI



Navi Mumbai, December 14

Debutants Shubha Satheesh and Jemimah Rodrigues made fine half-centuries as India’s ultra-aggressive approach with the bat took them to a massive 410/7 at stumps on Day 1 of their one-off Test against England here today.

Playing their first Test in nearly two years, and their maiden red-ball game on home soil in nine years, India rarely took their foot off the pedal on a batting-friendly surface at the DY Patil Stadium, garnering nearly five runs per over.

Jemimah Rodrigues produced a scintillating knock against England, smacking 11 fours in her 99-ball 68. PTI

The 24-year-old Shubha stood tall with a 76-ball 69 studded with 13 boundaries, displaying immaculate footwork and impeccable reading of the line and length to score her runs at a strike-rate of nearly 91.

Shubha became the 12th India batter to score a fifty on debut. If she had converted it into a century, she would have become the first from the country to make a ton in her maiden appearance. Instead, she departed when Sophie Ecclestone (1/85) had her caught by Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Jemimah also produced a knock befitting her calibre, smacking 11 fours during her 99-ball 68. The young batter looked good for a three-figure score but played one onto her wickets off Lauren Bell (2/64).

Shubha and Jemimah were instrumental in setting the tone for the hosts’ domination after the team appeared to be stuttering following a brisk start, adding 115 runs for the third wicket to enter the record books.

The partnership between the duo is now the second-highest in Test cricket for the third wicket.

It was a day when the Indians were within touching distance of resetting several records but fell short.

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur began with a sweep shot and looked in rich vein of form, but her bat got stuck in the ground while completing a run and Dani Wyatt’s throw ended her stay.

Harmanpreet walked back to the dressing room having scored an 81-ball 49 with six fours, but more importantly, she and Yastika Bhatia (66) put on 116 runs for the fifth wicket, which is the second-highest stand for India in the format.

Yastika was brisk in getting runs, with the wicketkeeper-batter being fluent on both sides of the wicket, cracking 10 fours and the only six of the innings.

Lauren dropped a regulation catch at mid-on off Charlie Dean (1/62) when Yastika, on 15 then, mistimed a sweep and the ball went high up in the air.

Yastika had to contend with a maiden half-century in her second Test outing as Lauren did not err while taking a catch for the second time at the same spot, off the same bowler. India were far from done as Deepti Sharma (60) and Sneh Rana (30) joined forces to pile more misery on England on a hot and humid day, adding 92 runs for the seventh wicket, which took the hosts past the 400-run mark.

For England opportunities were few and far between. Luck also did not favour them, with a few edges flying past their fielders. — PTI

Scoreboard

India 1st innings

S Mandhana b Bell 17

S Verma b Cross 19

S Shubha c Sciver-Brunt b Ecclestone 69

J Rodrigues b Bell 68

H Kaur run out (Wyatt) 49

Y Bhatia c Bell b Dean 66

D Sharma not out 60

S Rana b Sciver-Brunt 30

P Vastrakar not out 4

Extras: (b 19, lb 7, nb 2) 28

Total: (7 wickets, 94 overs) 410

FOW: 1-25, 2-47, 3-162, 4-190, 5-306, 6-313, 7-405

Bowling O M R W

Kate Cross 14 0 64 1

Lauren Bell 15 1 64 2

Nat Sciver-Brunt 11 4 25 1

Lauren Filer 15 1 84 0

Charlie Dean 17 1 62 1

Sophie Ecclestone 22 4 85 1

Highest totals in single day in women’s Tests

  • 431/4 England vs New Zealand, Christchurch 1935
  • 410/7 India vs England, Navi Mumbai 2023
  • 362/5 New Zealand vs England, Guildford 1996
  • 351/6 England vs South Africa, Johannesburg 1960
  • 332/7 England vs India, Worcester 1986

#England #Mumbai


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Dharmendra's net worth includes multi-crore properties, culinary ventures and agricultural land

2
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh surfaces on UK's 2023 South Asian celebrity list with Shah Rukh Khan on top, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra on second and third spots

3
India

Gurpatwant Pannun murder plot accused Nikhil Gupta's family moves Supreme Court, seeks Indian govt's intervention to secure his release

4
Punjab

Panic spreads as 3 men open fire in broad daylight near bus stand in Punjab's Jalandhar

5
Punjab

In Sukhbir Badal's apology, SAD eyes poll truck with BJP

6
Himachal

Delhi colder than Shimla, Dharamsala; records minimum temperature 2 degrees below that of queen of hills

7
Punjab

Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

8
India

Want to die in 'dignified way', says UP woman judge after alleged sexual harassment by senior, CJI Chandrachud seeks report

9
India

BJP MLA Ramdular Gond gets 25 years in jail for raping minor, faces disqualification from Assembly

10
Diaspora

India must address US concerns on plot against Gurpatwant Pannun, say 5 Indian-American legislators

Don't Miss

View All
Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath
India

Interests on moon not over yet, now target is to bring rocks from surface: ISRO Chief S Somanath

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt’s watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences
Amritsar

Sukhbir Badal apologises for sacrilege incidents under SAD govt's watch; asks dissident Akalis to shun differences

‘Singh is King’: Shashi Tharoor plaudits Amritsar MP who caught Lok Sabha intruder
Punjab

'Singh is King': Shashi Tharoor praises Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla who caught Lok Sabha intruder

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul
Himachal

Mercury plummets to -7°C at Kumkumseri in Lahaul

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

STA tells Ola, Uber to stop operations in Chandigarh

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C
J & K

Srinagar freezes as temp plummets to -5.3°C

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Top News

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard

The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...

Videoconferencing must when witness can’t depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says he invited her to hotel at 3 am and assaulted her with his friends

Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'

In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...


Cities

View All

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

Man shot dead, brother hurt over land dispute in Rangarh

KMSC holds meeting, seeks farmers’ support for Jan 2 rally

Several BJP leaders join SAD in Batala

Nikita Puri from Khalsa College is Voice of Punjab

Jagteshwar’s tennis silver ends medal draught

DEOs declare holidays for Mann’s Maur rally, get show-cause notice

DEOs declare 2 holidays for Bhagwant Mann's Maur Mandi rally in Bathinda, get show-cause notice

Pensioners stage protest in Bathinda

Bathinda AIIMS nursing staff strike ends

In 3 months, Muktsar sees 9-fold hike in dengue cases

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria file discharge applications

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers ~2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below ~15-20 crore: Owners

Land for shorter airport route: Chandigarh offers Rs 2.5 crore/acre, won’t deal below Rs 15-20 crore: Owners

Court stays bizman’s arrest over cheating plaint by BJP MP Kirron Kher

Chandigarh: No coercive steps against Uber, directs High Court

Chandigarh: Woman shot at by colleague in Sector 7

Shortage of officers, Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up

Can’t entertain every dispute between Delhi Govt, L-G: SC

L-G rejects proposal seeking suspension of Chief Secretary

Nobody wants India to become a womb-renting industry: Delhi High Court

BJP slams AAP over homeless people's death in Delhi

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Looking back 2023: Frequent transfer of Commissioners hits working of Jalandhar municipal corporation

Aditya Jain gets 2nd tenure as District Bar Association president

Shots fired at car of Jalandhar travel agent, Rs 5 cr demanded

Armed assailants fire at travel agent's car in broad daylight in Jalandhar

Man held with 50 gm of heroin

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Illegal weapons: Made in MP, Punjab hot market, local police no deterrent

Major fire breaks out at furniture godown

Chetan Verma elected district Bar Association president

Notorious thief held, 14 vehicles seized

Panchayat official booked for accepting Rs 15K bribe

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Four cops among eight hurt as fog leads to pile-up in Patiala

Govt committed to making city hub of tourism: Jauramajra

Tension escalates on Pbi varsity campus, 11 students suspended

Illegal Clinic: Former ANM sent to police remand

Administration claims arrangements complete for Shaheedi Jor Mela