First day, Oz run the show

Perth: The Indian men’s hockey team was expected to put up at least a decent fight but was hammered 1-5 by Australia in the first Test of the five-match series here today.

The Australians controlled the tempo of the match from start to finish. The Indian team showed some sparks in the final quarter but it was too late by then.

Tom Wickham (20th and 38th minutes) scored a brace, while Tim Brand (3rd), Joel Rintala (37th) and Flynn Ogilvie (57th) were the other goal-getters for the winners.

India’s lone goal was scored by Gurjant Singh in the 47th minute.

The Kookaburras showed positive intent from the start and took an early lead through Brand, who shocked India early with brilliant individual skills from the left flank.

Five minutes into the second quarter, Wickham made it 2-0 courtesy some sloppy defending by the Indians. The hosts continued in the same vein after the change of ends as Rintala was in the right place at the right time to get a neat deflection off Ky Willott’s reverse hit seven minutes into the third quarter. The Indian defence was caught napping again and Wickham scored his second of with a fierce shot. Down by four goals, the Indians showed urgency but lacked ideas.

