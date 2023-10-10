First love at Asian Games

PTI

The Asian Games in Hangzhou will be remembered by India not just for the record number of medals its contingent brought from the showpiece but also for the athletes who explored the limits of their endurance to return home successful in disciplines which were hitherto out of their preserve. Here are some of the athletes who did the nation proud by winning the first-ever medals in their disciplines or reclaiming glory after several decades:

Athletics

Avinash Sable: A record-breaking Sable became the first Indian man to win a gold medal in the 3000 metres steeplechase at the Games. The 29-year-old national record holder, who earned India its first gold medal in athletics, completed the race in 8:19.50 seconds. Sable also rewrote the previous Games record of 8:22.79 on way to the top podium finish.

Parul Chaudhary: She pulled off a heist for a sensational women’s 5000m gold and stamped her class to become the first Indian woman to win an Asian Games gold in the 5000m race, adding to the 3000m steeplechase silver that she had won earlier. The 28-year-old produced a stunning dash in the final 40 metres to claim gold in 15:14.75.

Badminton

HS Prannoy: Also known as Mr Consistent on the Indian circuit, he won the country’s first singles after 41 years. It was Syed Modi who won a bronze in 1982.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty: The men’s doubles pair won gold, also a first medal for India at the Asian Games after 41 years. Leroy D’sa and Pradeep Gandhe had won bronze in 1982. For the men’s team, the silver was a first since 1986 Seoul.

Sutirtha & Ayhika

Table tennis

Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee’s giant-slaying act clinched a historic bronze medal after the Indian duo lost the closely-fought doubles semifinal to North Korea.

#Asian Games