First Test horror show inspired India’s second wind vs South Africa

Cape Town, January 5

India didn’t have “extra fire” in the lost opening Test against South Africa but a “mental shift” turned things around, said KL Rahul after the visitors won the second game to level the two-match rubber here.

India had lost the opening Test by an innings and 32 runs in Centurion, but the team regrouped to secure a seven-wicket win against South Africa within two days to record a memorable draw here on Thursday.

“I think we weren’t really 100 per cent during our last match in terms of batting or bowling. We were prepared, but that extra edge or extra fire was missing, credit to South Africa as well, that they didn’t allow us to reach to that confidence,” the 31-year-old said.

Rahul lauded the team for recovering quickly from the setback.

“There was a little bit of change of the planning and attitude only. I mean we can’t say that we weren’t ready during the last Test match. We were ready but there are situations where the opposition really blasts you out of the Test match or we are not used to it,” Rahul said.

“Since last 4-5 years, we’ve been a team that’s really competed and we have won series outside of India, so we weren’t ready for it and it was a huge hit for us... but it speaks volumes of how much we enjoy playing Test cricket and how much we value playing for our country and how much Test victories outside of India mean to us,” he added.

Learning curve for Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has no qualms in admitting that the South Africa series was a challenging one and said it was India skipper Rohit Sharma, who helped him maintain a positive mindset.

Jaiswal managed only 50 runs in four innings on bouncy tracks at Supersport Park in Centurion and Newlands in Cape Town.

“Rohit Sharma helps me maintain a positive frame of mind and we needed to score runs quickly against new ball,” said Jaiswal, after his quickfire 28 off 23 balls set the tone during India’s chase of 79 in the second Test.

“I just wanted to give a good start and that was all there in my mind as we had to win the match. In last three innings and even in this knock, I had done the same thing.”

The 22-year-old knows that he needs to make improvements with regards to tackling bounce and lateral movement off the surface.

“Yes, this tour has been a learning experience for me. Different environment and in every sense it has been an enjoyable experience. Learnt about improvements I need to make,” Jaiswal said. “The ball comes differently here and I tried giving my all but I accept there were challenges. This experience will keep me in good stead as I am learning and would strive to improve during next series.” — PTI

Kohli, Jadeja to vie for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year

Dubai: Star batter Virat Kohli and premier all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will vie for the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year award, while ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be in the race for the Test Cricketer of the Year.

Kohli and Jadeja will have to contest for the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy against Australian captain Pat Cummins and his teammate Travis Head. Ashwin will face competition from Head and his Australia teammate Usman Khawaja along with England senior batsman Joe Root, the ICC said today.

Meanwhile, Chamari Athapaththu (Sri Lanka), Ashleigh Gardner (Australia), Beth Mooney (Australia), Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) will vie for the Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

