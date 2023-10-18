 First World Cup match in Pune, but city is low on josh : The Tribune India

First World Cup match in Pune, but city is low on josh

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during training at Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium in Pune's Gahunje on Tuesday. PTI



Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Pune, October 17

Three days after India won the ODI World Cup encounter against Pakistan in Ahmedabad, the fans’ focus has shifted to Pune as the Rohit Sharma-led side took a two-day break in their campaign.

Scheduled to face Bangladesh on Thursday, the team reached here on Sunday evening and didn’t venture out until today. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, reportedly, had left for Mumbai from the Pune airport the same day. India coach Rahul Dravid had a look at the pitch and spent some time with the pitch curator on Monday.

But today’s optional training session turned into a regular one as the players went through drills. Sharma, Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja had a hit at the nets, while spinners and pacers went out full steam at the Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium (MCA stadium) here in Gahunje.

Buzz missing

The World Cup buzz is completely missing in public places in the city in stark contrast to Ahmedabad where the Indian cricketers dominated the billboards, newspaper advertisements and common parlance. The city is set to make its cricketing history by hosting its first World Cup match at the MCA Stadium.

Pune, predominantly a city of techies, students and businessmen, minds its own work where rich and poor have a workman-like attitude. Fergusson College Road, where a big students’ community hangs around near the colleges till late in the evening, hardly shows any signs of a quadrennial cricketing event being held in the city. “Nowadays everything is available on phone. Youngsters aren’t too interested in hanging around for hours on end. Moreover, the cricket World Cup fever is missing till now,” said the 23-year-old Vinay Salunkhe, a Kharadi resident.

It does not matter to the fans that the Bangladesh team is staying at a hotel nearby.

The shopping hub of Koregaon Park and MG Road, too, seemed disinterested with anything related to cricket.

“Aapla Match-Day Aala” says a multinational footwear giant advertisement in a newspaper, trying to strike a Marathi connection, but the youths seem to be preferring one day more to turn up in blues. It does not help either that the MCA Stadium in Gahunje, along the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, is outside the main city.

Locals said the absence of shade over the spectators’ seating is a big letdown for them. “Will see in the evening if we get tickets,” said Anmol Parikh, a second-year student at ILS Law College, adding that the online restriction of two tickets per person, is a major reason why youngsters in groups are not coming to the ground.

Shakib recuperating well

Pune: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan is recuperating well from a left quad injury and is hopeful of leading his side in their next match against India here on Thursday. Shakib suffered the injury during the New Zealand match in Chennai but batted through the pain and bowled his quota of 10 overs before limping off the ground. Bangladesh suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of New Zealand by eight wickets with 43 balls remaining. Sources said Shakib is feeling well but will undergo a scan tomorrow to give the final go-ahead. Shakib (40 and 1/54) suffered a left thigh injury while taking a run . Sources said the captain is keen to play but it depends on his full fitness. The team management is averse to risksing Shakib for just one match as there are still six games left for Bangladesh in the tournament. TNS

