Fit-again Haris Rauf named in Pakistan’s squad, Babar Azam to lead

Dubai
Having recovered from an injury, experienced pacer Haris Rauf was today named in Pakistan’s 15-member squad, which will be led by star batter Babar Azam, for next month’s ICC T20 World Cup. Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Saim Ayub and Usman Khan will make their maiden appearance in a T20 World Cup.
Kobe
Rinku Hooda finishes 3rd but result yet to be made official
India’s Rinku Hooda today finished third in the men’s F46 javelin throw event at the World Para Athletics Championship but the result has been put on hold by the organisers after a competitor lodged a protest. Rinku’s fourth round throw of 62.77m put him in the third place, but Sri Lanka’s Priyantha Herath (64.59m), who finished second, lodged a protest apparently against top-spot holder Guillermo Varona Gonzalez (65.16m) of Cuba.
New Delhi
CBI closes corruption case against ex-IOA chief Batra
After nearly two years of investigation, the CBI has closed a corruption case against former Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and Hockey India president Narinder Dhruv Batra and Hockey India Executive Director Cdr RK Srivastava as it could not find evidence of wrongdoing against them, officials said. The officials said the case arose from a complaint alleging that Batra had got his office in the IOA Bhawan renovated in violation of the norms. — Agencies
