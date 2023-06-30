Five boxers bow out after quarterfinal defeats

Astana (Kazakhstan): In a disappointing outing for Indian boxers, all five pugilists in action today lost their respective quarterfinal bouts to exit the Elorda Cup. Despite putting up spirited performances, the quintet of Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav suffered losses.

New Delhi

Agarkar frontrunner for BCCI’s top selector’s post

Ajit Agarkar, who is the frontrunner for the Indian chief selector’s job, today relinquished his assistant coach’s post in the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. With Agarkar’s name in the reckoning, BCCI might have to increase the annual remuneration of Rs 1 crore offered to the chairman of selectors and Rs 90 lakh for the other members of the panel.

New Delhi

Shooting trials: Saurabh sizzles, Manu wins again

Former world No. 1 Saurabh Chaudhary’s return to the winner’s circle was the highlight of the penultimate day while Manu Bhaker also registered back-to-back wins at the national selection trials (5 and 6) for Group A rifle and pistol shooters here today. Saurabh and Manu, who also topped the women’s 25m pistol T6 trials on Wednesday, won the 10m air pistol T5 trials.

London

Maddison joins Spurs; Havertz moves to Arsenal

Tottenham completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester. Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and secured Maddison in a deal worth £40 million plus add-ons on a 5-year deal. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz completed a move across London by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth £65 million. Agencies