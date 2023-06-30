Five boxers bow out after quarterfinal defeats

Astana (Kazakhstan): In a disappointing outing for Indian boxers, all five pugilists in action today lost their respective quarterfinal bouts to exit the Elorda Cup. Despite putting up spirited performances, the quintet of Zoram Muana, Pukharam Kishan Singh, Shiksha, Ashish Kumar and Hemant Yadav suffered losses.
New Delhi
Agarkar frontrunner for BCCI’s top selector’s post
Ajit Agarkar, who is the frontrunner for the Indian chief selector’s job, today relinquished his assistant coach’s post in the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. With Agarkar’s name in the reckoning, BCCI might have to increase the annual remuneration of Rs 1 crore offered to the chairman of selectors and Rs 90 lakh for the other members of the panel.
New Delhi
Shooting trials: Saurabh sizzles, Manu wins again
Former world No. 1 Saurabh Chaudhary’s return to the winner’s circle was the highlight of the penultimate day while Manu Bhaker also registered back-to-back wins at the national selection trials (5 and 6) for Group A rifle and pistol shooters here today. Saurabh and Manu, who also topped the women’s 25m pistol T6 trials on Wednesday, won the 10m air pistol T5 trials.
London
Maddison joins Spurs; Havertz moves to Arsenal
Tottenham completed the signing of England midfielder James Maddison from Leicester. Spurs entered advanced talks with the recently relegated Foxes earlier this week and secured Maddison in a deal worth £40 million plus add-ons on a 5-year deal. Meanwhile, Kai Havertz completed a move across London by joining Arsenal from Chelsea in a deal reportedly worth £65 million. Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Convoy stopped, Rahul visit to Manipur triggers political spat
Takes copter to Churachandpur | Cong fumes, BJP dubs visit ‘...
PM chairs BJP top brass meet amid buzz of govt, party rejig
Up next, meeting of Council of Ministers on Monday
Shah: Nitish aims to stay CM, not become PM; he’s fooling Lalu
Attacks Oppn, says Cong has failed to launch Rahul despite t...