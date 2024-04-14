Five-star City move to top; Atletico outclass Girona

MANCHESTER, April 13

Champions Manchester City turned up the heat on their Premier League title rivals with a 5-1 home win over relegation-threatened Luton Town to move top of the table today.

City’s Erling Haaland has a go against Luton. Reuters

With Arsenal and Liverpool both playing tomorrow, City marched above them with a rampant display to move to 73 points from 32 games. Arsenal (71) host fourth-placed Aston Villa while Liverpool (71) welcome Crystal Palace.

Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of finishing fourth and ensuring a Champions League berth were dealt a blow as they were hammered 4-0 at Newcastle United.

In Madrid, Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid overcame an early scare to crush Girona 3-1 top-of-the-table La Liga clash.. — Reuters