Five-star City move to top; Atletico outclass Girona

MANCHESTER, April 13
Champions Manchester City turned up the heat on their Premier League title rivals with a 5-1 home win over relegation-threatened Luton Town to move top of the table today.
With Arsenal and Liverpool both playing tomorrow, City marched above them with a rampant display to move to 73 points from 32 games. Arsenal (71) host fourth-placed Aston Villa while Liverpool (71) welcome Crystal Palace.
Tottenham Hotspur’s hopes of finishing fourth and ensuring a Champions League berth were dealt a blow as they were hammered 4-0 at Newcastle United.
In Madrid, Antoine Griezmann scored twice as Atletico Madrid overcame an early scare to crush Girona 3-1 top-of-the-table La Liga clash.. — Reuters
