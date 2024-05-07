 Five youth boxers strike gold at Asian Championships : The Tribune India

  • Five youth boxers strike gold at Asian Championships
Astana (Kazakhstan)

Five youth boxers — Brijesh Tamta, Aryan Hooda, Yashwardhan Singh, Laxmi and Nisha — clinched gold medals at the ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships. Brijesh beat Tajikistan’s Muminov Muinkhodzha 5-0 in the men’s 48kg final. Aryan (51kg) also won 5-0 against Kyrgyzstan’s Kamilov Zafarbek. Yashwardhan (63.5kg) beat Gafurov Ruslan of Tajikistan 4-1. In the women’s category, reigning junior world champion Nisha (52kg) beat Kazakhstan’s Otynbay Bagzhan 5-0. Laxmi (50kg) won after the referee stopped her contest against Enkh Nomundari of Mongolia.    

New Delhi
Jyoti to lead junior women’s hockey team for Europe tour
Defender Jyoti Singh was today named the captain of the Indian junior women’s team with midfielder Sakshi Rana as her deputy in a 22-member squad which will tour Europe from May 21 to 29.    India will play six matches in three nations against Belgium, Germany and two club teams in the Netherlands.     

Buenos Aires
Argentina’s World Cup-winning coach Menotti dies aged 85  
World Cup winning coach Cesar Luis Menotti, who led Argentina to the title in 1978, has died at the age of 85, the Argentine Football Association said. Menotti, who played for Rosario Central, Boca Juniors and Santos, began his coaching career at Newell’s Old Boys and won the Argentine championship with Huracan in 1973, before taking over as head coach of the Argentine national team in 1974.

Ranchi
Bengal, Odisha win in women’s hockey league
Bengal and Odisha beat Mizoram and Maharashtra in their respective matches on the sixth day of the National Women’s Hockey League (Phase 1). Bengal beat Mizoran 1-0 with Shivani Kumari (18th minute) scoring the match’s only goal. Odisha beat Maharashtra 2-1. Dipi Monika Toppo (23rd) and Karuna Minz (55th) found the target for Odisha, while Maharashtra’s lone goal came from the stick of Sunita Kumari (51st).

Dharamsala
India’s first-ever ‘hybrid pitch’ unveiled
India’s first-ever ‘hybrid pitch’ was unveiled at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium. The hybrid pitch, which combines natural turf with synthetic fibres, promises enhanced durability and consistent playability, reducing the strain on ground staff and maintaining quality playing conditions. Agencies

