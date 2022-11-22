Match-fixing in football: CBI begins enquiry

New delhi

The CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry into the alleged match-fixing in football matches, collecting documents from the AIFF on several Indian clubs.

Aizawl

Aizawl FC, TRAU FC register wins in I-League

Aizawl FC registered their first win as they defeated Sudeva Delhi 2-1. TRAU FC beat Kenkre FC 3-0. agencies

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Football