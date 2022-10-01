Flawless Rashid Khan gains steam

PTI

Tamsui (Taiwan), September 30

India’s Rashid Khan shot a flawless 7-under 65 to open up a four-shot lead after Round 2 of the $1 million Mercuries Taiwan Masters here today.

Khan, who shot a 67 in the first round, is now 12-under for 36 holes and has a comfortable lead over Chinese-Taipei’s Chan Shih-chang (68) and Wang Wei-hsiang (70) and Nitithorn Thippong from Thailand (69), who are in the second position at 8-under.

It was a good day for the Indians as Honey Baisoya (69-71) was T-11, while Shiv Kapur (68-73), Ajeetesh Sandhu (73-68), Rahil Gangjee (70-71) and Veer Ahlawat (69-72) were T-17 at 3-under.

One shot behind them were SSP Chawrasia (71-71) and Khalin Joshi (73-69) at T-23.

S Chikkarangappa (70-74) and Udayan Mane (70-74) were T-31, while Viraj Madappa (73-72) and Aman Raj (73-72) were T-41. M Dharma (71-75) was T-51 as 13 of the 14 Indians in the field made the cut.

Modest start for Aditi

The Colony (USA): India’s Aditi Ashok carded a modest 3-over 74 in the opening round to lie tied-72nd at The Ascendant LPGA here.

The Indian had just one birdie against four bogeys in her round. Ashok, starting on the back nine, had a rough run from the 14th to 18th with three bogeys before one more on the second to go 4-over.

She did pull back a shot with a birdie on the sixth but will need a great second round to make the cut.

Sharma off to rough start

St Andrews: India’s Shubhankar Sharma had a rough start as he carded a 2-over 74 in the opening round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship here.

