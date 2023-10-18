 FLYING DUTCHMEN ON CLOUD 9 : The Tribune India

ICC WORLD CUP 2023

FLYING DUTCHMEN ON CLOUD 9

Netherlands score a massive upset, beat South Africa by 38 runs

FLYING DUTCHMEN ON CLOUD 9

Netherlands' players celebrate a dismissal. PTI



Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Dharamsala, October 17

It was a night to remember for Netherlands and a night to forget for South Africa at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium here today. The Dutchmen ripped the script to shreds by securing a 38-run win over the Proteas in their World Cup tie, as the echoes of last year’s T20 World Cup defeat to the same opponents swirled around the scenic stadium.

Player of the Match: Scott Edwards

The outcome was the second big shock of the tournament following Afghanistan’s 69-run humbling of England three days ago.

The recipe of this win included a perfect overall performance by Netherlands. They fine-tuned all their moves at the right moment to get the desired result. Defending 245, the Dutch bowlers wrecked a strong batting line-up of South Africa to 207. Before that, skipper Scott Edwards (78 off 69 balls) showcased some fireworks with Roelof van der Merwe (29 off 19), and Aryan Dutt later contributed 23 off 9 to take the team to 245, despite being under pressure.

Defending the target, the Dutch attack was led by Logan van Beek (3/60) and van der Merwe (2/34) as Bas de Leede (2/36) provided brilliant support. They wrecked the SA top-order and pushed back the middle-order. While all eyes were on the Proteas’ batting line-up, only David Miller (43 off 52) stood up to the Dutch. He got a lifeline in the 24th over after Leede dropped him, but he failed to capitalise on it. Quinton de Kock (20), Rassie van der Dussen (4) and Aiden Markram (1) — who starred with the bat in their last two matches — all struggled to put a stand against the Dutch pacers.

King Edwards

The Dutchmen had thrown a strong challenge before Proteas’ bowling attack. Not only did they recover from early losses, they also played full 43 overs. The credit goes to the Dutch middle-order and tailenders. Once struggling at 82/5, the men-in-orange posted a challenging total. Given the conditions here, with frequent changes in weather, mild winds and unexpected swing, this was the best they could have achieved. The score turned out to be the fourth-highest total at this ground, and also the highest-ever score by the Dutch team.

Leading from the front Edwards played a captain’s knock to help the side achieve 245/8. Edwards shared a superb 64-run partnership with van der Merwe. The duo took the team past 200-mark. Edwards shot 10 boundaries and a six before Keshav Maharaj lured him to leave his crease for a clear stumping. Dutt also joined the party and shot three high towering sixes. Everything went as planned for South Africa — skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and the bowlers put away the top-order in no time. However, as the sun began to set, the South African attack got dull. One of the most dangerous bowling attacks of the tournament conceded 32 extras and 68 runs in the last five overs.

Scoreboard

Netherlands

V Singh c Klaasen b Rabada 2

M O’Dowd c de Kock b Jansen 18

C Ackermann b Coetzee 12

B de Leede lbw b Rabada 2

S Engelbrecht c Jansen b Ngidi 19

T Nidamanuru lbw b Jansen 20

S Edwards not out 78

L van Beek de Kock b Maharaj 10

R van der Merwe c de Kock b Ngidi 29

A Dutt not out 23

Extras: (lb 10, nb 1, w 21) 32

Total: (8 wickets, 43 overs) 245/8

FOW: 1-22, 2-24, 3-40, 4-50, 5-82,

6-112, 7-140, 8-204

Bowling O M R W

Lungi Ngidi 9 1 57 2

Marco Jansen 8 1 27 2

Kagiso Rabada 9 1 56 2

Gerald Coetzee 8 0 57 1

Keshav Maharaj 9 0 38 1

South Africa

T Bavuma b van der Merwe 16

Q de Kock c Edwards b Ackermann 20

R van der Dussen c Dutt b van der Merwe 4

A Markram b van Meekeren 1

H Klaasen c Vikramjit b van Beek 28

D Miller b van Beek 43

M Jansen b van Meekeren 9

G Coetzee c Edwards b de Leede 22

K Maharaj c Edwards b van Beek 40

K Rabada c Engelbrecht b de Leede 9

Lungi Ngidi not out 7

Extras: (lb 2, nb 1, w 5) 8

Total: (All out, 42.5 overs) 207

FOW: 1-36, 2-39, 3-42, 4-44, 5-89,

6-109, 7-145, 8-147, 9-166, 10-207

Bowling O M R W

Aryan Dutt 5 1 19 0

Logan van Beek 8.5 0 60 3

Colin Ackermann 3 0 16 1

Paul van Meekeren 9 0 40 2

Roelof van der Merwe 9 0 34 2

Bas de Leede 8 0 36 2

