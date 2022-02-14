Foot on the pedal

Indian team’s lack of consistency and dipping intensity concern for coach Reid

Foot on the pedal

Captain Manpreet Singh said missed chances cost India against France.

Tribune News Service

Indervir Grewal

Chandigarh, February 13

It was the two-minute break after the third quarter. India were leading 9-2 against South Africa. Yet chief coach Graham Reid was livid, blasting away at the Indian players for taking their foot off the pedal. “You are giving them oxygen. Let’s get our control back of the game. Stop playing casually. Run with your player,” Reid was heard telling his players.

Coach Graham Reid wanted India to pick up the intensity.

After winning the first half 8-0, India lost the third quarter 1-2. It hardly seemed to matter, considering the scoreline — it is expected for teams to relax a little after taking such a big lead. And India did end up winning 10-2. Yet Reid knew the importance of keeping the intensity up throughout the match, especially against the higher-ranked teams. With tournaments such as the Asian Games and the World Cup lined up over the next 12 months, the Pro League matches for Reid and his team are more about perfecting the game than the results.

‘Wake up’

It didn’t take long for Reid’s frustration to be justified and his players to learn their lesson. In the very next match, against a team ranked seven rungs below them, India paid the price for their lack of consistency.

What made the 2-5 loss to France on Saturday even more stunning was the fact that India had beaten the same team 5-0 four days back. However, as Reid had mentioned, France had been in the country less than 48 hours before that match. Captain Manpreet Singh, in his comments after the loss, said that they had expected a much tougher contest from France in the second match.

However, it seemed that India were still taken aback by the intensity France brought to the game. After a goalless first quarter, Reid was heard telling his players to “wake up”. He spoke about the importance of “winning the 50-50 balls”.

French wall

France’s improved defence in the return fixture also affected India’s game plan. France were much tighter and more conservative — showing restraint to not play their naturally attacking game and content in sitting back and defending. In their first meeting, India had exploited the gaps created when France pushed forward.

More importantly, France showed maturity with the ball to counter India’s dangerous press. They patiently found the right pass or a foul to get out of tight situations in their own half. They consciously reduced the mistakes that had led to turnovers in the previous defeat.

During the first break, India’s analytical coach Greg Clark animatedly told the forwards to be more aggressive with their pressing. Reid wanted the team to be swifter in moving the ball, repeating three times, “move the ball quickly”.

However, France were quick in closing down passing channels and anticipating overhead balls, which has become one of India’s go-to weapons.

The Indian players were flustered by their more proactive French counterparts, who won more common balls and regularly made interceptions. India looked increasingly desperate as the match progressed, trying to force their way through and losing ball cheaply. On the other hand, France, who enjoyed 53 percent possession, handled the ball sensibly, varying the pace of the game to frustrate India. It helped that they were leading for the major part of the match.

Lapses

It wasn’t that India didn’t create chances — they made 35 circle entries, had 14 shots and earned 11 penalty corners — but failed to convert most, including all their penalty corners. A “disappointed” India captain Manpreet Singh said their failure to convert the “lots of opportunities” they created and France’s efficiency at the other end proved to be the difference.

However, it was France’s ability to consistently maintain a high level of intensity and their discipline in defence that made the difference. In contrast, India were let down by their concentration lapses, which led to the side conceding goals even when they were dominating play.

In the context of the tournament, the loss is not very alarming. However, it is the second time since the Tokyo Olympics that India have paid the price for their lack of intensity and consistency. They were stunned by a lively Japan in the semifinals of the Asian Champions Trophy in December. With tougher Pro League battles awaiting India, Reid would want to fix the issue, and that too soon, considering the importance of the next 12 months.

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

