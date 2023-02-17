Football legend Balaram passes away at 85

PTI

Kolkata, February 16

Asian Games gold medallist and Olympian Tulsidas Balaram, a part of Indian football’s ‘holy trinity’ in the 1950s and 60s, died here today after a prolonged illness, sources close to his family said.

Balaram belonged to the golden generation of Indian football and teamed up with legends such as Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee to forge a formidable partnership up front.

Balaram was 85 and he remained a bachelor, living in a flat on the banks of Hooghly river in Uttarpara, West Bengal. He was being treated for urinary infection and abdominal distension.