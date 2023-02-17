Football legend Balaram passes away at 85

Kolkata, February 16
Asian Games gold medallist and Olympian Tulsidas Balaram, a part of Indian football’s ‘holy trinity’ in the 1950s and 60s, died here today after a prolonged illness, sources close to his family said.
Balaram belonged to the golden generation of Indian football and teamed up with legends such as Chuni Goswami and PK Banerjee to forge a formidable partnership up front.
Balaram was 85 and he remained a bachelor, living in a flat on the banks of Hooghly river in Uttarpara, West Bengal. He was being treated for urinary infection and abdominal distension.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Batter Cheteshwar Pujara felicitated on playing 100 Test match
Sunil Gavaskar honours him on the occasion as all team mates...