Football: Punjab FC rope in French midfielder Madih Talal

Mohali, August 12
Punjab FC on Saturday announced the signing of French midfielder Madih Talal for the upcoming Indian Super League season.
The 25-year-old midfielder joins the Indian side after helping his former club AE Kifisia FC earn promotion to the Greece Super League for the first time in the club's history.
Speaking about the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “Talal brings in plenty of dynamism in our midfield and will massively help the team with his attacking prowess.”
The Paris-born midfielder started his career with Angers SCO Reserves team in France and then moved to Amiens SC before joining Entente SSG for the 2018-19 season where he scored nine goals.
He then went on to play for Las Rozas CF in Spain, Red Star FC and US Avranches in France before joining AE Kifisia FC in Greece.
Talal becomes the fourth foreigner in Punjab FC's roster and will be a key member of the team for the season ahead.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides
All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday
5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held
The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...