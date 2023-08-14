Football roundup: Chelsea fight back to draw with Liverpool

LONDON, August 13

New Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino saw the team he rebuilt in the close season fight back to draw 1-1 at home to Liverpool in their Premier League opener as debutant defender Axel Disasi (37th minute) cancelled out Luis Diaz’s 18th-minute strike.

Liverpool thought they had doubled their lead just over 10 minutes after the opener but Mohamed Salah was judged to have been offside before he put the ball past goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, one of four debutants in Chelsea’s starting lineup.

Earlier, Tottenham Hotspur gave new manager Ange Postecoglou a rollercoaster Premier League debut when they started life after Harry Kane with a 2-2 draw in their opening game at Brentford.

New signing James Maddison, taking on departed captain Kane’s No. 10 shirt, pulled the strings in midfield and provided two assists as Spurs took the lead, fell behind and came back for a point with all the goals in a lively first half.

Kane makes Bayern debut

Munich: Harry Kane was denied a long-awaited trophy in his first game with Bayern Munich after his team lost 0-3 to Leipzig in the German Super Cup on Saturday. On the same day he signed for Bayern, Kane came on as a substitute in the 64th minute to a roar from the crowd with his team trailing 0-2 but could do little to turn the game around.

Jude scores on Real debut

Barcelona: Jude Bellingham enjoyed a dream debut for Real Madrid after the England midfielder scored his team’s second goal in a 2-0 win at Athletic Bilbao in their Spanish league opener on Saturday.

Wearing the No. 5 of Madrid great Zinedine Zidane, Bellingham started the match while Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, the veterans he is tapped to take over from, watched from the bench. Bellingham, who joined Madrid on a ^130m move from Borussia Dortmund this summer, did show some Zidane-like flair.

Centreback Eder Militao became the second Real player to suffer an ACL injury this week, after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. — Agencies

Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo with the golden boot trophy. Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo guided 10-man Al-Nassr to their first ever Arab Club Champions Cup title after scoring twice in a 2-1 extra-time win over fellow Saudi side Al-Hilal on Saturday. Ronaldo failed to land a trophy last season after his move to Al-Nassr, who finished runners-up in the Saudi Pro League, but the 38-year-old scored six times in the tournament to finish as its top-scorer en route to the title. Reuters

#England #Football #London