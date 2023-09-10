Football Roundup: Lamine Yamal’s teen spirit helps Spain thrash Georgia 7-1

Tbilisi (Georgia), September 9

Lamine Yamal became the youngest player to score for Spain in a 7-1 win over Georgia in European Championship qualifying on Friday as Alvaro Morata grabbed a hat-trick.

At age 16 years and 57 days, Yamal struck in the 74th minute to round off the rout and bettered Gavi’s mark as Spain’s previous youngest-ever scorer at 17 years and 10 months.

Neymar scored his 78th goal for Brazil in their win over Bolivia.

Yamal had come on as a first-half substitute to become the youngest player to appear for Spain, a record also previously held by Gavi in 2021 when he was 17 years and 62 days.

Spain took a 4-0 lead inside 40 minutes at Boris Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi to move up to second in Group A on six points after three games.

Aged 16 years and 57 days, Yamal broke the previous record of Barca teammate Gavi, who was 17 years and 62 days when he made his debut in 2021.

Fernandes strikes

Bratislava: Portugal’s Bruno Fernandes scored in the first half to earn a 1-0 away win over Slovakia in their Euro 2024 qualifier as they moved five points clear of their opponents atop Group J and maintained their perfect record after five games.

Fernandes’ low strike two minutes from halftime beat Martin Dubravka inside his far post as the midfielder marked his 29th birthday with his third goal in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Neymar eclipses Pele

Sao Paulo: Neymar became the top goalscorer for Brazil’s national team after surpassing the total of three-time World Cup winner Pele on Friday. The goal that put the 31-year-old Neymar on the top of Brazil’s scoring mark with 78 came in the 61st minute in a World Cup qualifying match against Bolivia in the Amazon city of Belem. It was Brazil’s fourth goal in their 5-1 win. — Agencies

