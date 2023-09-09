Football roundup: Messi magic wins it for Argentina

Buenos Aires, September 8

Once again, and now as a World Cup champion, Lionel Messi came to Argentina’s rescue when the team most needed him.

The 36-year-old captain scored from a free-kick in the 78th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 win against Ecuador in the first round of the South American World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

France’s Aurelien Tchouameni bagged a goal in their 2-0 win over Ireland. Reuters

It was Messi’s 104th goal in 176 international appearances, including his 29th in World Cup qualifying. Those 29 goals equal the record of Luis Suarez of Uruguay.

“Every match needs 100% from us in this qualifying,” Messi said after the match. “This was a tough match to play, a very physical one.”

Dutch blitz sinks Greece

Eindhoven: Three first-half goals secured Netherlands a comfortable 3-0 win over Greece in a European Championship qualifier on Thursday.

Marten de Roon, Cody Gakpo and Wout Weghorst scored as the Dutch won their second match in Group B, showing much improvement after crashing out of the Nations League finals they hosted in June. They now have six points, ahead of Greece on goal difference, behind leaders France who have won five out of five.

Perfect France

Paris: France took a giant stride towards the Euro 2024 finals as they maintained their perfect qualifying record with a 2-0 home victory over Ireland.

Playing at the Parc des Princes to preserve the Stade de France pitch for the Rugby World Cup opener between France and New Zealand, Les Bleus prevailed thanks to goals by Aurelien Tchouameni and Marcus Thuram in a one-sided match. — Agencies

#Football #Lionel Messi