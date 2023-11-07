 Football: Sunil Chhetri admits he’s in ‘bonus period’ but yet to decide on retirement : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Football: Sunil Chhetri admits he’s in ‘bonus period’ but yet to decide on retirement

Football: Sunil Chhetri admits he’s in ‘bonus period’ but yet to decide on retirement

He is currently the third most prolific scorer in international football among active players, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Football: Sunil Chhetri admits he’s in ‘bonus period’ but yet to decide on retirement

Sunil Chhetri. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, November 7

By his own admission, Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri is in the “bonus period” of his illustrious career but he has not set any retirement date.

One thing is, however, certain that the 39-year-old Chhetri will not be playing in 2026 when the football World Cup happens.

“I'm just happy that I'm here. This is the bonus period, I'm just enjoying it, I don't know when it's going to end. I just want to enjoy it,” Chhetri said ahead of India’s 2026 World Cup second round qualifiers matches later this month.

“Because I'm 39, I don't have long-term targets as far as me being on the pitch is concerned. I think about the next three months, and then the next three months, and then we see how it goes,” he was quoted as saying by fifa.com.

India have been drawn in Group A along with Qatar, Kuwait and Afghanistan. They play Kuwait in an away match on November 16 before taking on Qatar in Bhubaneswar on November 21.

The group winners and runners-up from each of the nine groups advance to the third round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The 18 teams will be divided into three groups of six teams in the third round.

The top two teams of each group qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, while the third and fourth-placed teams advance to the fourth round, which will decide two more Asian qualifiers for the showpiece.

Chhetri will be less than two months short of his 42nd birthday when the next FIFA World Cup happens in June 2026, and he is realistic enough to accept that playing at the global showpiece may be beyond him.

“When I dream, I dream more as an Indian, more as a fan. Me being there in any capacity, it doesn't matter, because I know I'll be a fan. I'll be watching every game that India plays and rooting for my country.

“Right now, I feel really good physically. I can see that I do contribute to the team, both for my country and my club. As long as I'm enjoying it, I will be here.

“I don't know how many days, how many months, how many years that will be. The day I stop enjoying, and the day I can't contribute, I will be done.”

Chhetri has played for India 143 times since making his debut in 2005 and has scored 93 goals, the most by an Indian. He is currently the third most prolific scorer in international football among active players, behind Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

He said the national team has grown under head coach Igor Stimac, who took charge in 2019.

“If you see our performances, four years back and now, anyone will tell you there is a good jump. And that is something that has happened because of Igor Stimac and the entire team. Everyone has chipped in together, and everyone has pulled each other up.

“He (Stimac) is more than a coach, he is more like a father figure – or an elder brother for people like me who are fossils – to everyone. He understands and takes that part of his coaching job very seriously.

“He knows the psyche, he understands what a player is going through, what he needs. That is why you will see all the players are very happy with him,” said Chhetri about Stimac who helped Croatia finish third in the 1998 World Cup.

Away from the football field, Chhetri and his wife Sonam Bhattacharya were blessed with their son Dhruv in August. Chhetri said that has changed his perspective on life.

“For the first five days, I didn't sleep because of excitement. I was awake the whole night just looking at him and talking to him. On the sixth day, my wife told me I had to sleep in a different room as she was worried I was too tired and was going to get injured.

“It's such an experience which can only be felt. Once you hold your baby, it is unbelievable. When I held my son for the first time, everything about you changes, the way you think about life changes.

“I just want to go back home wherever I am. Whenever I am going for an away trip, I just want to finish the games and go back home.”

India is unlikely to qualify for the 2026 World Cup despite 48 teams competing with Asia getting eight direct slots, but Chhetri said it will be a humongous achievement if it happens.

“When that happens, the country will go mad. As an Indian, it's going to be one of the best days of my life. I have so many dreams about that day. It is going to be humongous.

“The anticipation, the hope that it will bring to the complete nation is something that I know I will never forget in my life. There are so many people like me who can't wait to see that day, and I just hope it comes soon for us.”

#Cristiano Ronaldo #Football #Lionel Messi #Sunil Chhetri

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

ED arrests Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in bank fraud linked money laundering case

2
Himachal

Work on Rs 1,555-crore ropeway in Shimla to begin next year

3
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan hints Shubman GIll is dating 'other Sara' on 'Koffee With Karan'

4
World Cup 2023

Angelo Mathews ‘timed out’: Netizens lash out at Shakib; describe it ‘poor sportsmanship’, ‘shameful move’

5
Haryana

Sexual abuse in Jind school: The ominous black windowpane

6
Amritsar

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

7
Punjab

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

8
Punjab

Supreme Court sets March 31 deadline for completing selection of district judges in Punjab

9
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

10
India

Palestinian workers expelled,1L Indians likely to join Israel's construction sector

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs the Cabine...

Directions on bursting firecrackers applicable to all states, Supreme Court clarifies

Directions on bursting firecrackers applicable to all states, Supreme Court clarifies

The court directs the state governments to take appropriate ...

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

The national capital's Air Quality Index stands at 394, a ma...

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

There will be Secondary Ladder Point Check for Air India fli...

India successfully test-fires ‘Pralay’ missile off Odisha coast

India successfully test-fires 'Pralay' missile off Odisha coast

The missile has been developed by the Defence Research and D...


Cities

View All

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Chandigarh: Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

Mohali: To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

4 booked for serving hookah at Panchkula club

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Chinese products flood Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace ahead of Diwali

Oz leader visits Bangla Sahib

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity