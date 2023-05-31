 For Chennai’s Super King : The Tribune India

Glory for Dhoni as Jadeja’s final over heroics see CSK pip GT in last-ball finish for fifth IPL title

Chennai Super Kings’ players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final match. ANI



Ahmedabad, May 30

Chennai Super Kings’ triumphant captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not yet ruled out playing in the IPL next year but said his body will have to hold up to feature in yet another season.

Under the 41-year-old’s leadership, CSK won a record-equalling fifth IPL title with a five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans in the rain-marred summit clash here on Monday to equal Mumbai Indians’ record of five IPL titles.

Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. MS Dhoni, CSK captain

Put in to bat, Gujarat racked up 214/4 after their No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan capitalised on a strong start and smashed an incendiary 96 off 47 balls that included six sixes.

Chasing a revised target of 171 from 15 overs after a lengthy rain interruption, Chennai survived intense drama before Ravindra Jadeja sealed their victory, milking 10 runs off the last two deliveries.

The final was originally scheduled on Sunday but incessant rain forced the organisers to move the game to its reserve day.

“Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over, the easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be to work hard for nine months and try to play another IPL,” Dhoni said after the final.

Dhoni has been the centre of attraction ever since the IPL began this year and in a fitting end to the finale, the captain finished with a record-levelling fifth trophy. His fans from across the country went to the venues in large numbers to cheer for him, chanting his name wherever CSK have played this season.

“It would be a gift from me, won’t be easy on the body. You do get emotional, the first game at CSK everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were wet, I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, I don’t try to portray something I’m not. Just keep it simple,” Dhoni said.

Gujarat’s skipper Hardik Pandya paid rich tributes to his mentor and rival captain, saying “destiny had this written for him”

“I’m very happy for him (Dhoni). Destiny had this written for him,” Pandya said. “If I had to lose, I don’t mind losing to him. Good things happen to good people and he’s been one of the best people I know. God has been kind, God has been kind to me as well but today was his night,” Pandya added.

Jadeja, who remained not out on 15 off just six balls, dedicated the title win to his skipper Dhoni.

“I would like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni,” Jadeja said. “Feels amazing, winning my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I’m from Gujarat, and it’s a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing.” — Agencies

MOST RUNS

890 Shubman Gill tops the batting chart with 890 runs at an average of 59.33, he is followed by RCB’s Faf du Plessis (730) at second and CSK’s Devon Conway (672) at third.

MOST WICKETS

28 Mohammed Shami tops the chart with 28 wickets in 17 games at an average of 18.61 and he is followed by his fellow mates Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma in the next spots with 27 wickets each.

5 MS Dhoni has won five IPL trophies as captain — the joint most by any captain in IPL along with Rohit Sharma

250 Dhoni appeared in his 250th IPL game during the final of IPL 2023, the most matches played by any player in IPL. Rohit Sharma is next in the list with 243 games

564 Tushar Deshpande conceded 564 runs in IPL 2023, the most by a bowler in an IPL season. Rashid Khan is second in the list with 552 runs in IPL 2023, followed by Prasidh Krisna with 551 runs in IPL 2022

23 Shubman Gill, at 23, became the youngest player to grab both Orange Cap and Player of the Tournament in the IPL history

