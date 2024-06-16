 For Test cricket to thrive, powerhouse India have leadership role to play: Cricket West Indies CEO Grave : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Sports
  • For Test cricket to thrive, powerhouse India have leadership role to play: Cricket West Indies CEO Grave

For Test cricket to thrive, powerhouse India have leadership role to play: Cricket West Indies CEO Grave

Johnny Grave, who joined CWI in 2017, lauds BCCI’s commitment to Test cricket despite a gruelling calendar

For Test cricket to thrive, powerhouse India have leadership role to play: Cricket West Indies CEO Grave

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Bridgetown, June 16

Test cricket remains in danger and powerhouse India has a “leadership role to play” in ensuring the five-day game not just survives but thrives in smaller regions like the West Indies, its CEO Johnny Grave told PTI.

Grave, who joined Cricket West Indies (CWI) back in 2017, lauded the BCCI’s unwavering commitment to Test cricket despite a gruelling calendar but said more needs to be done at the ICC level to protect the red-ball game outside the big three comprising India, England and Australia.

Only the big three out of the nine competing ICC full members will play a five-match series in the 2023-2025 World Test Championship cycle. Three full members—Ireland, Afghanistan and Zimbabwe—have never been part of the championship introduced in 2019.

Grave, currently busy with co-hosting of the T20 World Cup, spoke his mind on future of the game and the role he expects the BCCI to play.

“India have a leadership role to play. They’re now the number one board when it comes to power, influence, and resources. To date, they’ve been fantastic in how they’ve continued to play all three formats of the game, their commitment to Test cricket. I don’t think it has ever been as strong as it is now,” said Grave.

With the ICC being a members’ body, the BCCI’s stance on any subject carries huge significance. Are they doing enough in the leadership role?

“I think they are. They’re becoming increasingly influential in the key decisions that the ICC makes. The BCCI were hugely supportive in one of the biggest things the ICC have achieved in the last 12 months, which is getting cricket back into the Olympics.

“The fact that India came on board and supported that bid was absolutely, in my opinion, crucial for the result that the ICC got, which was the acceptance of cricket into the LA Games.

“And we’re already seeing from the associate world in particular, that being an Olympic sport has a very big impact on them positively in terms of how they can get money from government, get money from the Olympic associations to drive the game at all levels,” he said referring to the sport’s return to the Summer Games after 128 years.

Centralise at least travel costs and accommodation in WTC

India have toured the West Indies thrice in the last five years, providing a massive financial boost to the CWI, which depends on media rights money from Indian and English broadcasters to keep the game afloat in the Caribbean.

As of the now, series in the WTC cycle are staged like bilateral rubbers with the home board pocketing all broadcast revenues and the visiting teams having to pay for their own travel.

Grave wants the ICC to centralise at least the travel costs as the West Indies have to spend the most in crisscrossing the world.

“We have to have a league mentality that we’re all in it together as the Test playing nations. And I think the World Test Championship is a start to that. I think it’s gaining some momentum. I think it can be improved.

“Centralise flights and accommodation within the World Test Championship and take on those costs as the costs of the league rather than placing all that burden on the participating teams as we’re so negatively disadvantaged by that,” said the CWI CEO.

T20 World Cup to make economic boost of USD300 million in region

In Grave’s words, the CWI has not been in a better place financially after multiple tours from India and England in the post-COVID era. The T20 World Cup, which is the first ICC men’s event held in the Caribbean since 2010, will also add to the coffers of CWI which generates an annual revenue of USD 50 million.

The six chosen venues needed urgent renovation for being World Cup ready and that has been done at a cost of USD 50 million approximately, with half of them spent on the Kensington Oval in Barbados, where the final will be staged.

“It’s been 14 years since we hosted our last men’s event. And it’s hugely important (that we get to host world events).

“... (building infrastructure) It’s a huge part of hosting a World Cup because the legacy of that means that the six grounds that are hosting or playing hosts for this World Cup will have facilities that we, Cricket West Indies and our home boards, can benefit from for hopefully the next decade,” he said The West Indies are co-hosting the T20 showpiece with USA and going forward, more world events will be jointly hosted and not just by the big three, as it has been the case in the last 10 years.

“We made the point that we think there should be more equal revenue sharing of ICC distributions (India gets the lion share of that). And part of that equality was the spreading around the men’s events.

“Some of the bigger host countries could be making a hundred million US dollars from hosting a men’s events based on the revenues that they would keep.

“And therefore, it’s another way in which if you’re not spreading around those events, that the few nations that do host are benefiting more than others, as well as getting the on the field home advantage and playing in home conditions that they should know better and be able to adapt better.

“It’s an important part of the change of the next cycle, there’s going to be multiple teams hosting,” said Grave.

Don’t see BCCI releasing their players for overseas leagues ever

A record three Indian female cricketers will participate in the upcoming Women’s CPL but Grave doesn’t see their male counterparts getting the time to play outside the IPL.

“There are already non-stop cricket. So, I don’t see it happening.”

If West Indies win T20 World Cup, party will go on for months

CWI has got itself into a secure place financially but it will take a special effort from the home team to revitalise the game in the region.

“It’s (the pride of playing for West Indies) has always been there. It’s probably hasn’t been articulated as well by the players as it has been, but we’ve got very good relations with them.

“I can guarantee you, if the West Indies lift this trophy, a record third trophy in the T20, the party in the Caribbean will be going for many, many months afterwards,” added Grave.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BCCI #Cricket #West Indies


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

2 Punjab's Nurmahal cousin sisters shot at by Nakodar boy in US, one dies of wounds

2
Punjab

Punjabi NRI 'assaulted' in Himachal Pradesh's Dalhousie; SAD, Congress leaders link it to Kangana Ranaut incident

3
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP

4
Diaspora

Indian-origin ex-airline manager wanted in Canada’s largest gold heist to turn himself in, says lawyer

5
India

No question of taking back rebels: Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar after MVA's stellar Lok Sabha performance

6
Punjab

Nurmahal woman shot dead in New Jersey, family with limited means faces bleak future

7
India

‘Close ally’ Japan set to sanction Indian firms for trade ties with Russia

8
Uttarakhand

14 dead as tempo traveller carrying tourists falls into Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand

9
Punjab

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

10
Punjab

‘Every piece of feedback matters’: Ravneet Bittu on BJP's performance in Punjab in Lok Sabha polls

Don't Miss

View All
Rafa to miss Wimbledon
Sports

Rafa to miss Wimbledon

Punjabi tadka at Indian restaurant in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to orders at G7 Summit
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man narrates chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy
Diaspora

It was a split-second decision: Kerala man's chilling details as he makes daring escape from Kuwait fire tragedy

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA
2024 T20 Cricket World Cup

Arsh(deep) trouble for USA

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Top News

Amit Shah to review J&K security today, 3rd meet in three days

Amit Shah chairs high-level meeting to review J-K security situation, 3rd meet in three days

Home Minister also reviews preparations for annual Amarnath ...

‘Huge sweeping generalisation’: Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

‘EVMs in India are 'black box', nobody allowed to scrutinise them’: Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India

‘We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of...

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days

Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of NTA, how the exam is conducted: Congress

NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of NTA, how the exam is conducted, says Congress

Jairam Naresh emphasises the need for thorough analysis to a...

PUNJABI TADKA: Why party-hopper Bittu is the flavour of BJP

#PunjabiTadka: Why party-hopper Ravneet Singh Bittu is the flavour of BJP

Party insiders reveal that BJP leadership had been working o...


Cities

View All

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Land dispute claims man’s life in Tarn Taran village

Attacked in Himachal, Punjabi-Spanish couple demands action

City police conduct cordon & search ops in three zones

Majha House opens literary series with 2 authors

Businessman gets Rs 1cr extortion call

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Admn floats fresh tender for track-&-trace system for liquor

Form governing bodies, PU tells all affiliated colleges

Panchkula admn gears up for Yoga Day

Patients hassled as medicine prices vary at PGI chemists

NHAI officials told to speed up repair work in Mohali district

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Release more water on humanitarian grounds, AAP urges Haryana Govt

Realtor shot dead in northeast Delhi's Usmanpur area months after murder of younger brother

Delhi High Court orders Arvind Kejriwal’s wife to take down video of court proceedings

AAP MLAs write to Union Minister on water crisis in Delhi

Congress holds ‘matka phod’ protests in Delhi

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

PM Awas Yojana remains a non-starter for needy families

No nomination filed till Day 2

Robbers loot Rs 2.33L from finance firm

Two killed, one injured as car rams into truck near Eastwood village

Kin of two gangsters held in extortion case

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Paddy transplantation begins in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: Businessmen sore over erratic electricity supply

Labour shortage cripples industry in Ludhiana

Farmers to make Ladhowal plaza toll-free from today

NHAI withdraws Rs 957-crore Southern Bypass project

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Punish those defacing public properties, Patiala DC tells police

Free workshops on Artificial intelligence at Multani Mal Modi College in Patiala

Man killed as SUV hits bike

Blood donation camp