 Former Australia captain Paine accuses South Africa of ball tampering right after infamous Cape Town Test : The Tribune India

Former Australia captain Paine accuses South Africa of ball tampering right after infamous Cape Town Test

Paine, who stepped down from Test captaincy last year, also alleged that the incident was covered up by the broadcasters

Former Australia captain Paine accuses South Africa of ball tampering right after infamous Cape Town Test

Former Australia captain Tim Paine. File



PTI

Sydney, October 25

Former Australia captain Tim Paine has claimed in his book that South Africans were involved in ball tampering in the Johannesburg Test which was played a few days after the infamous sandpaper-gate scandal in Cape Town that rocked Australian and world cricket in 2018.

The fallout of the Cape Town Test, the third of the four-match series, was huge as it led to one-year bans on then Australian captain Steve Smith and his deputy David Warner.

Cameron Bancroft was suspended for nine months by Cricket Australia for his role in the scandal. It also prompted a cultural review into Australian cricket.

However, Paine claimed in his new book that the Proteas had also indulged in ball tampering in the fourth Test at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

“I saw it happen in the fourth Test of that series,” Paine wrote in his new autobiography ‘The Paid Price.’ “Think about that. After everything that had happened in Cape Town, after all the headlines and bans and carry on.

“I was standing at the bowlers’ end in the next Test when a shot came up on the screen of a South African player at mid-off having a huge crack at the ball,” he added.

Paine was part of the Australian playing XI in Cape Town (March 22-26) and then captained the side in Johannesburg (March 30-April 03).

Paine, who stepped down from Test captaincy last year, also alleged that the incident was covered up by the broadcasters.

“The television director, who had played an active role in catching out Cam (Cameron Bancroft), immediately pulled the shot off the screen.

“We went to the umpires about it, which might seem a bit poor, but we’d been slaughtered and were convinced they’d been up to it since the first Test.

“But the footage got lost. As it would,” Paine said.

The wicketkeeper admitted he couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing on TV, denying the speculation that the dressing room was aware of the plan (of sandpaper-gate scandal).

“Cricketers keep a lot to themselves, even in the happiest teams. Coaches and support staff do the same,” Paine wrote.

“Everyone out there was shocked when they looked up on the big screen and saw Cameron Bancroft with a piece of sandpaper in his hand. I was stunned. We all were.”

The 37-year-old said that ball tampering was commonplace in cricket adding that he had seen players “taping small pieces of sandpaper onto their fingers” in the past.

Paine felt the team should have taken more responsibility and supported the trio of Smith, Bancroft and Warner in the aftermath of the scandal.

“Steve and Cam (Cameron) were alone. Things were tense and horrible. I think Davey felt abandoned and that nobody was looking out for him.

“Everyone was a part of it to some degree — would it have worked out better for those three players if we had owned it as a team? I think it would have,” Paine wrote.

“On reflection, all three of them should have had more support. Maybe we could have done more as a group or organisation, not enough people put themselves in their shoes.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Woman doctor booked for vandalising Diwali shops in UP's Lucknow

2
World

Rishi Sunak scripts an impressive political comeback, will seek to change UK-India ties to make it more two-way

3
Diaspora

What is Rishi Sunak's 'Pakistan’ link? For Hindu-Punjabi, it may be the 'Barack Obama moment', neighbour too lay claim to 'proud moment’

4
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

5
Nation

Look forward to working closely together on global issues, implementing Roadmap 2030: PM Modi on Sunak's elevation

6
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

7
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulates British Prime Minister-elect Sunak

8
Trending

As Rishi Sunak becomes British PM, cricketer Ashish Nehra hogs the limelight. Know why

9
Nation

Elizabeth Jones appointed Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at US Embassy in New Delhi

10
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: If Cricket divides them, ‘Pasoori’ reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track
Entertainment

Watch: If Cricket divides them, 'Pasoori' reunited them: India, Pakistan fans dance together to popular Coke Studio track

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages
Science Technology

WhatsApp disruption across the world; users not able to send and receive messages

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak
Diaspora

Confident son-in-law will do best for UK, says Infosys' Narayana Murthy on Rishi Sunak

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?
World

Who is Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister?

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone
Delhi

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll with epic reply; had asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match
Trending

‘Sunder Pitai’: Google CEO Sundar Pichai shuts down Pakistan troll who asked him to watch ‘first three overs’ of India-Pakistan T20 WC match

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks
Amritsar

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match
Trending

Pure, child-like joy: Watch Sunil Gavaskar celebrating India’s win over Pakistan in T20 World Cup match

Top News

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

Rishi Sunak scripts history, becomes Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister

The 42-year-old devout Hindu is the youngest British prime m...

Whatsapp resumes service after facing global outage

WhatsApp services resume after outage; Meta-owned platform says issue fixed

Meta did not say what led to the outage

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage: Twitter flooded with hilarious memes, here are few of the most funny

WhatsApp outage gave some spare time to users to start a mem...

Partial solar eclipse begins, seen in several parts of India

Partial solar eclipse: Skygazers watch celestial spectacle across India

Since the eclipse is taking place in the evening, the ending...

Day after Diwali, Delhi’s air quality takes plunge, enters ‘very poor’ zone

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Situation relatively better than previous years due to favou...


Cities

View All

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Amritsar District Health Department officials gear up for Diwali contingencies

Golden Temple opts for green crackers; four sites for fireworks

Four arrested for killing Tarn Taran shopkeeper

Amritsar: Afghan truck drivers’ strike enters Day 2

Low-emission fireworks a hit among customers

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

Traditional diyas fighting for survival

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

PGI, Chandigarh gets 28 cases of firecracker-related eye injuries

61st Raising Day of ITBP commemorated at Bhanu training centre

Chandigarh set to get 1,629 more registered street vendors

Make cancer therapy affordable: PGI

Chandigarh hospitals on standby to treat Diwali burns

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cops slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

In revenge, Delhi man vandalises police post in Khan Market after cop slapped him for allegedly ‘staring at woman’

Around 59,100 students secure admission in DU colleges in first round of seat allocation

Day after Diwali, Delhi's air quality enters 'very poor' zone

Delhiites working hard but still a long way to go: Kejriwal on Delhi pollution

Delhi not among 10 most polluted cities in Asia: Kejriwal

124 food samples taken in Oct; report of none out

124 food samples taken in Jalandhar in October; report of none out

Diwali spirit grips Jalandhar city

Jalandhar: Young technocrat shows way in paddy straw management

Phillaur police nab gangster Lakhwinder

Diwali celebrated with thalassemic kids

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

Ludhiana tops nation for 100 pc tap water supply

No check on traders setting up cracker vends against norms in Ludhiana

Security beefed up in Ludhiana district to ensure safe festival of lights

Many gift plants to give green Diwali message

Ludhiana residents go on spending spree on Diwali eve, traders ecstatic

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

Patiala DC orders probe into ‘use’ of drugs by kabaddi players

After nine failed bids, Patiala MC to issue fresh tender for pole, kiosk ads

Patiala District Health Department to offer 24x7 emergency service on Diwali

Fearing job loss, Assistant Professors and Librarian Front writes to Punjab CM