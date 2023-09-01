 Former F1 driver Felipe Massa ready to go to court as he claims he was ‘robbed’ of 2008 title : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Former F1 driver Felipe Massa ready to go to court as he claims he was ‘robbed’ of 2008 title

Former F1 driver Felipe Massa ready to go to court as he claims he was ‘robbed’ of 2008 title

Massa’s claim centers around an infamous crash by Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr. in Singapore in 2008

Former F1 driver Felipe Massa ready to go to court as he claims he was ‘robbed’ of 2008 title

Photo for representational purpose only. AP/PTI file



AP

Sao Paulo, September 1

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa says he is ready to take Formula One’s governing body to court to press his claims that he was “robbed” of the 2008 title, which he lost by one point to Lewis Hamilton.

Massa said in an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday that he has given governing body FIA and Formula One Management until the end of next week to respond to a letter the Brazilian sent them this month, in which he claims both had “deliberately ignored the misconduct (at the Singapore Grand Prix) that stripped him of that title.”                

The Brazilian added he is “100% ready” to take the case to court if he hears nothing back before then.

“I trust and I really believe that for justice that we will show what happened was not correct,” the 42-year-old Massa told the AP at his apartment in Sao Paulo. “I am the champion, and I feel that. I feel that I have the title. The 16th champion of Formula One for Ferrari. We proved that season that we deserved it.”    

Massa’s claim centers around an infamous crash by Renault driver Nelson Piquet Jr. in Singapore in 2008, which led to a drawn-out scandal the following year after claims that he had crashed deliberately in order to help teammate Fernando Alonso win the race.

Massa decided to take action following an interview by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone in March in which he said he learned in 2008 that the crash had been deliberate — long before Piquet Jr. made those claims himself the following year.

Ecclestone said he deliberately chose not to investigate the Singapore crash until after the end of the season, when it was too late to change the standings. Massa argues that such a decision was a breach of contract, accusing the two bodies of failing to preserve the integrity of the sport.

Piquet Jr.’s crash came at a point in the race when Massa was in the lead, and it brought out a safety car that squandered the Brazilian’s advantage — while giving Alonso a massive edge as he was the only driver who had already made a pit stop to refuel.

Massa went on to finish out of the points in 13th place after a calamitous pit stop, while Hamilton finished third in that race.

The British driver won the first of his seven titles that year after a dramatic fifth-place finish at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which Massa won.

Renault was given a suspended two-year ban from F1 in 2009 over the crash, and its then team boss Flavio Briatore was banned indefinitely from the sport, although that punishment was later reduced.

The race results were allowed to stand, however.

“I lost my my peace because I knew that I was robbed,” Massa said. “Since then I was never relaxed.”    Surrounded by Ferrari items and trophies at his home, Massa said his potential lawsuit “is nothing against” Hamilton.

“This is against a race that was manipulated,” Massa said. “(The 2008 season) was an incredible championship. It was a big fight from the beginning to the end. It was a great championship from my side. I was the driver who won more races that year, who started in pole position more times as well.”  Massa said so far the only response he has received from Formula One was a request for him not to show up at this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, where some Ferrari fans have started placing banners calling him the real 2008 champion.

“We decided not to go,” Massa said. “It doesn’t change anything for our fight.”                  

Massa said his friends and family tried for many years to convince him to sue for the 2008 title, but he only decided to take action after he read Ecclestone’s interview and saw unpublished footage this year of an interview by former F1 race director Charlie Whiting, who died in 2019.

Massa retired from the sport in 2017 after spending the last four years of his career at Williams.

“Formula One now is a different from Formula One from then, the FIA now is different from the FIA of the past,” the Brazilian said. “I really hope they understand that what happened in the past was not fair for the sport and I really hope that they fix the case.” 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Dissolution of panchayats: Heads roll as Punjab government suspends two IAS officers

2
Punjab

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

3
India

Moonquake? ISRO investigating ‘natural event’ recorded by Vikram lander

4
Sports

Protests outside Sachin Tendulkar’s home in Mumbai over online gaming advertisement; MLA Bachchu Kadu, supporters booked

5
Business

Double digit growth in construction boosts India's GDP to 7.8 pc in first quarter

6
Punjab

Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar

7
Pollywood

Global artist Camilo teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for track ‘Palpita’; see video

8
Trending

Viral video: When Isro chief Somanath received warm welcome on flight

9
Punjab

Punjab patwari strike: Revenue officials soften stand after EPESMA invoked, say will attend work in their own revenue circles

10
Punjab

Despite ESMA, Punjab patwaris & kanungos to go ahead with strike from today

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

Will contest Lok Sabha polls together as far as possible: INDIA bloc's resolution

‘Seat-sharing arrangements in different states will be concl...

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online, day after 2 IAS officers were suspended

Copy of file linked to Punjab panchayat elections surfaces online; has signatures of CM Bhagwant Mann and minister Laljit Bhullar

CMO spokesperson says the CM and minister were not informed ...

‘What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers': Opps hits out at govt after ‘signed’ copy of dissolution of panchayats orders leaks online

'What a shame for Bhagwant Mann, Laljit Bhullar, they blamed 2 IAS officers'; Opposition hits out at Punjab government

Punjab ‘patwaris’ go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have ‘additional’ responsibilities

Punjab 'patwaris' go on indefinite strike in revenue circles where they have 'additional' responsibilities

Will move Punjab and Haryana High Court against state govern...

Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’

Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of 'one nation, one election'

The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...


Cities

View All

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Ward watch: Water supply, overflowing drains trouble residents

Amritsar MC passes resolution to impose ban on 15-year-old diesel autos

Opposition takes potshots at Bhagwant Mann govt at Amritsar fair

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Tarn Taran to attempt Rs 1 crore question in Kaun Banega Crorepati

Properties worth Rs 4.11 crore of drug smugglers attached

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Chandigarh: Free rooftop solar plants likely soon

Sector 26 trader robbed of Rs 1.75L near Kalagram

Two snatchers nabbed, 8 mobiles recovered

Chandigarh Mayor meets Governor Banwarilal Purohit over new works

Chandigarh: Resident doctors of GMCH to strike work on September 4

Supreme Court judge PK Mishra recuses from hearing Satyendar Jain’s interim bail plea in money laundering case

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Satyendar Jain's interim bail plea in money-laundering case

2 more arrested in Amazon executive’s murder

2 held over murder of Amazon manager

G-20: Jets, drones, missiles to secure Delhi airspace during summit

4-term ex-MLA Lovely is Delhi Congress chief

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Glaring discrepancies come to fore in Phagwara blood bank

Balachaur SDM conducts surprise checking of IELTS centres

Jalandhar student Upkirat Singh Multani bags US scholarship

Delimitation of wards: Next hearing on ‘Notice of motion to state govt’ on Sept 28

DC inspects dhussi bandh breach at Rajewal village

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

ICU non-operational, ventilators gathering dust at Civil Hospital due to want of staff

City traffic police to go digital

Youth damages 6 stationary vehicles

MP Bittu’s aide dies as SUV rams into divider

Ward Watch: Residents face hard time due to poor sanitation conditions

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Patiala MC sends revised map of wards for approval

Riddled with controversies, Punjabi University ‘puts Mahan Kosh reprint on back burner’

Demand for civic amenity at holy place Roza Sharif in Fatehgarh Sahib

Varsity bags Central project on millets

Salary delay: Varsity teachers to boycott classes from today