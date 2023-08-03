 Former India batsman Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Former India batsman Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former India batsman Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Tiwary finished his First-Class career just 92 runs shy of the 10,000-landmark (9,908 runs) and averaged 48.56 with 29 centuries in a glittering 19-year career

Former India batsman Manoj Tiwary announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Tiwary, who played 12 ODIs and three T20Is between 2008 and 2015, ventured into politics even while he remained an active cricketer. File



PTI

Kolkata, August 3

Former India batsman Manoj Tiwary on Thursday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, drawing curtains to a very unique career.

Tiwary, who played 12 ODIs and three T20Is between 2008 and 2015, ventured into politics even while he remained an active cricketer, and became a minister of state for sports and youth affairs in West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s state cabinet.

But during the 2022-23 domestic season, the 37-year-old returned to play for Bengal and guided the team to the final where they went down to Saurashtra at the Eden Gardens. It was also Tiwary’s last First-Class game.

“Goodbye to the game of cricket,” Tiwary wrote in an Instagram post while announcing his retirement.

“This game has given me everything, I mean every single thing which I had never dreamt of, starting from the times when my life was challenged by different forms of difficulties.

“I will always be grateful to this game and to the GOD, who has always been by my side throughout,” said Tiwary.

The right-handed batsman made 287 runs from 12 one-dayers, including a hundred against West Indies at Chennai in December 2011.

Tiwary finished his First-Class career just 92 runs shy of the 10,000-landmark (9,908 runs) and averaged 48.56 with 29 centuries in a glittering 19-year career. He made his debut under Deep Dasgupta in 2004 against Delhi at the Eden Gardens.

He scored 5581 runs from 169 List A games at an average of 42.28.

An aggressive middle-order batter, Tiwary faced selection blues with the India think tank under MS Dhoni preferring a left-hander in Suresh Raina, who was also his protege in Chennai Super Kings.

As fate had it in store for him, Tiwary was dropped for 14 ODIs after scoring the century against the Windies.

Tiwary made 65 runs and took four wickets in two matches when he made his return but he was dropped again. Injuries also took a toll on his career.

He was also a member of the Kolkata Knight Riders’ maiden IPL triumph in 2012 and struck the winning runs in the last over to seal a 191-run chase against the CSK.

Tiwary also represented Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab and Rising Pune Supergiants in the IPL. Overall, he has played 183 T20s, scoring 3436 runs at a strike rate of 116.43.

Tiwary also thanked his childhood coach Manabendra Ghosh, his former teammates and his family.

“Manabendra Ghosh, my father figure like coach, has been the pillar in the cricketing journey. If he had not been there then I would have not reached anywhere in the cricketing circle. Thank you Sir and wish you a speedy recovery, as your health is not keeping well.

“Thank you to my Dad and Mom, they both never put pressure on me to focus on my studies rather they encouraged me to continue in cricket. Big thank you to my wife, @roy_susmita7 who has always been on my side from the time she came into my life,” he wrote.

Tiwary first gave up captaincy in 2018 but played for Bengal despite battling with injuries. He made a foray into politics when he joined the ruling Trinamool Congress in 2021 ahead of the Assembly polls in Bengal.

He was then handed a ticket from Shibpur constituency from where he won and went on to succeed his former Bengal captain Laxmi Ratan Shukla as the MoS sports.

#Cricket

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab: Free power scheme may take a hit with new subsidy rules

2
Delhi

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

3
World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire to separate

4
Haryana

Nuh clashes: Once 'religious', Jalabhishek yatra turns into power show

5
Punjab

Buzz of alliance with AAP leaves Punjab Congress leaders miffed

6
Chandigarh

Watch: B Praak's song 'Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh' is finally out

7
Himachal

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

8
Punjab

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

9
Diaspora

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

10
Himachal

Technicians from Delhi called to open Kullu dam floodgates

Don't Miss

View All
Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home
Punjab

Jailed Uzbeki woman set to return home

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Top News

Haryana violence: 176 people arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

Haryana violence: 176 arrested, 93 FIRs registered, IRB battalion deployed in Nuh

Additional chief secretary says situation fast returning to ...

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Calling Gurugram the face of Haryana, Inderjeet Singh says t...

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Punjab Vigilance books Capt Amarinder’s former media adviser BIS Chahal in DA case

Expenditure is almost 305 per cent more than his known sourc...

Manipur: 17 injured in clashes in Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

17 injured in clashes in Manipur's Bishnupur; day curfew reimposed in Imphal valley

Tension has been brewing since morning in Bishnupur district...

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid committee moves Supreme Court against HC order allowing ASI survey at Gyanvapi mosque

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed a petition file...


Cities

View All

Punjab-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Punjabi-origin UK MP Tanmanjit Dhesi stopped by immigration officers at Amritsar airport for 2 hours

Chikungunya takes Amritsar by surprise, 23 cases reported

Flood situation leaves Sabhra village worried

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

17 mobile phones seized from two jails during search ops

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh MC fails to form 12 committees this year too, development hit

Chandigarh Housing Board floats tenders for Sector 53 housing scheme

Chandigarh: Land exchange for Haryana Assembly hits green hurdle

Chandigarh: PMLA court declares GBP directors POs

Blot on khaki: 9 Chandigarh cops booked in 2 months

'Bangla banana hai sach chupana hai': Amit Shah says AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption

'Bangla banana hai sach chupana hai': Amit Shah says AAP opposition to Delhi services bill aimed at hiding corruption

Delhi records minimum temperature of 25.2 degrees Celsius, light rain likely during day

SC refuses to stay VHP protests in Delhi-NCR, orders tight vigil

Delhi on alert over violence in Gurugram

Delhi High Court to hear on August 7 plea to virtually produce Yasin Malik in terror-funding case

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Garbage dumping sites in Jalandhar raise stink, pose a health hazard

Jalandhar: Many Lohian schools lacked infra, floods made situation worse

Flood damage: DC asks officials to speed up rehabilitation process

Officials asked to expedite girdawari work

Congress seeks Rs 50K per acre relief for crop loss

EPFO recovers ~4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

EPFO recovers Rs 4.65 cr from 487 defaulters in four months

Australian court sentences Samrala youth to 22-yr jail for burying ex-girlfriend alive

‘Traffic Hawk’ app to better turbulent vehicle flow in city

Ludhiana cops swoop down on Central Jail

VB nabs munshi for accepting Rs 20K bribe

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

After suicide bid by trader, Patiala MC withdraws shop ‘sealing’ notice

Bikram Majithia questions NIA's raids at Khalsa Aid's Patiala office

Preneet Kaur asks Nitin Gadkari to expedite bypass project

DC oversees girdawari work in Patiala district

Murder case cracked, 2 in police net