Former India batter Murali calls it a day

PTI

Chennai, January 30

Former India batter Murali Vijay today announced his retirement from international cricket.

The right-handed batter, who featured in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs and nine T20 Internationals, last played for the country in the Perth Test against Australia in December 2018.

His Test debut was against Australia in the 2008-09 season at Nagpur as a replacement for Gautam Gambhir.

Vijay last featured in First-Class and List A cricket for Tamil Nadu late in 2019. As far as professional cricket is concerned, he last turned out for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League in 2020.

“Today, with immense gratitude and humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket,” Vijay said in a statement on Twitter.

“I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket and the business side of it, where I will also continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments,” the 38-year-old added. “I believe this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer and I look forward to the new chapter in my life.”