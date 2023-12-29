Former India defender Prabir Majumdar passes away

New Delhi: Former Indian defender Prabir Majumdar died today after suffering from a brief illness. He was 77 and is survived by his wife and a son. A stylish wing-back of the 1960s and 1970s, Majumdar was a member of the Indian team in the 1974 Asian Games. In the domestic circuit, Majumdar played for East Bengal and Eastern Railways, besides also representing Bengal in the Santosh Trophy.
Brisbane
Osaka hits practice court to prepare for comeback
Former No. 1 and new mom Naomi Osaka hit the practice court ahead of the Brisbane International as she prepared for her return to tennis. Osaka will make her WTA comeback at the tournament which begins Sunday. A two-time Australian and US Open champion, Osaka pulled out of last year’s Australian Open before later revealing she was pregnant. Osaka has only played one game since the 2021 US Open.
Houston
Durant’s triple-double leads Suns past Rockets
Kevin Durant produced a triple-double that included a career-high-tying 16 assists while Devin Booker and Eric Gordon combined for 47 points as Phoenix Suns rolled to a 129-113 road victory over Houston Rockets. Durant posted 27 points and 10 rebounds. Agencies
