Former India goalkeeper Subrata Paul retires

PTI

Kolkata, December 8

Goalkeeper Subrata Paul, 36, today decided to call it quits, bringing down curtains on a career spanning 16 years.

Paul, who made his debut against Lebanon in the World Cup qualifiers in 2007, had 65 appearances for India. He earned the sobriquet “Spiderman” for his heroics against South Korea in the 2011 Asian Cup. Paul made more than 35 saves in the tournament. Paul captained the Indian team under coach Stephen Constantine in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.

At the club level, he represented Mohun Bagan and East Bengal.