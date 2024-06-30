Former India midfielder Bhupinder Singh Rawat dies

Surat, June 30
Former India midfielder Bhupinder Singh Rawat, who played in the 1969 Merdeka Cup in Malaysia died after a brief illness, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) stated.
He was 85 and is survived by his wife, one son and daughter.
A darling of the crowd for his speed and ability to cut through the rival defence despite his diminutive figure, Rawat was nicknamed ‘Scooter’ by the fans.
“Bhupinder Singh Rawat was a classy winger and also a prolific scorer, who served the game with distinction,” the AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey said in his condolence message.
“I extend my sincerest condolences to his family in this hour of sorrow.”
Rawat was part of the Indian team that finished seventh in the Merdeka Cup with a win over Western Australia in a classification match.
In domestic football, he played for top teams like Delhi Garrison, Gorkha Brigade and Mafatlal.
He represented Services and Maharashtra in the National Football Championship for the Santosh Trophy.
