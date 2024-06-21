Former India pacer David Johnson dies at 52, tributes pour in

PTI

Bengaluru, June 20

Sachin Tendulkar led the tributes for former India fast bowler and teammate David Johnson who passed away tragically here today, describing him as someone who was ‘full of life’ and ‘never gave up on the field’.

The 52-year-old Johnson, who played two Tests for India in 1996, died after falling from his fourth-floor balcony in his apartment here. An investigation is in progress to determine if it was a case of suicide, the local police has said.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of my former teammate, David Johnson. He was full of life and never gave up on the field. My thoughts are with his friends and family,” Tendulkar wrote on X.

The Indian team wore black armbands in honour of Johnson during their T20 World Cup match against Afghanistan. Johnson played a Test each against Australia and South Africa and took three wickets, while he snaffled 125 wickets in 39 First-Class games and 41 dismissals in 33 List A games for Karnataka between 1992 and 2002.

Former India bowlers and Johnson’s state teammates Venkatesh Prasad and Anil Kumble also paid their tributes on social media.

“Shocked and sad to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti,” Prasad wrote.

Kumble expressed, “Saddened to hear the passing of my cricketing colleague David Johnson. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Gone too soon ‘Benny’!”

Former India batter VVS Laxman said: “Pained to hear about the passing away of David Johnson. May God give strength to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sachin Tendulkar