Former judge to oversee IOA amendments

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 22

The Supreme Court today appointed former judge L Nageswara Rao to oversee the amendments in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) constitution, clearing the deck for the elections of the faction-ridden body.

Justices DY Chandrachud and Hima Kohli also entrusted Rao with the task of preparing the electoral college and finalising the schedule for the elections, which are to be held before December 15. The court has set the next date of hearing after Diwali.

The direction to appoint a former judge was in tune with the request put forward by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The SC has also directed that only secretary general Rajeev Mehta and vice-president Adille Sumariwalla be allowed from the IOA to attend the meeting with the International Olympic Committee on September 27. IOC member Nita Ambani, Olympics gold medallist shooter Abhinav Bindra and a few officials from the Sports Ministry will also attend the meeting in Lausanne.

Mehta in charge

The direction came after Rahul Mehra, the original petitioner in the Delhi High Court case regarding the IOA election, had objected that the same set of office-bearers whose election had been questioned are set to attend the meeting.

The court said that since the National Games were on, only Rajeev Mehta would be in charge of the IOA’s day-to-day affairs. Acting president Anil Khanna resigned from his post on Wednesday.

#Indian Olympic Association IOA #supreme court