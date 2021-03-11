Former Mumbai cricketer Rajesh Verma dies of heart attack at 40

Mumbai, April 24
Former Mumbai player Rajesh Verma, a member of the Ranji Trophy winning squad of 2006-07, died here on Sunday, following a heart attack.
Verma, a right-arm medium pacer, was 40.
The news of his demise was confirmed by his former Mumbai team-mate Bhavin Thakkar.
Though he played only seven first-class matches, Verma was a key member of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy winning squad in 2006-07.
Verma, who made his first-class debut in the 2002-03 season, played his last game against Punjab at the Brabourne Stadium in 2008.
In the seven games, he managed to pick 23 wickets, with a lone five-wicket haul and best bowling figures of 5/97.
He also played eleven ‘List-A' matches from which he bagged 20 wickets.
