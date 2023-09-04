Former Zimbabwe captain Streak dies aged 49

London: Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has died of colon and liver cancer at the age of 49. Streak was the all-time leading Test wicket-taker for his country, bagging 216 wickets and scoring 1,990 runs in 65 Tests between 1993-2005. He had been undergoing treatment in Johannesburg.
Melbourne
Harman only Indian picked in WBBL overseas draft
Women’ team captain Harmanpreet Kaur was the only Indian player to get picked in the Women’s Big Bash League overseas draft, being retained by Melbourne Renegades here today. A total of 18 Indian players, including Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma, figured in the inaugural WBBL overseas draft. Harmanpreet performed remarkably for Renegades during the 2021-22 season, scoring 406 runs and taking 15 wickets.
Chennai
Railways beat Karnataka 5-2, win Murugappa Gold Cup
Railways trounced Hockey Karnataka 5-2 to win the Murugappa Gold Cup men’s hockey tournament here today. Railways were presented with a cash prize of Rs 7 lakh, while Karnataka were awarded Rs 5 lakh.
Durban
Head leads Australia to T20 series sweep of South Africa
Left-handed opener Travis Head smashed a career-best 91 from 48 balls to lead Australia to a five-wicket win and a clean sweep of their three-match T20I series against hosts South Africa. The hosts elected to bat first and posted 190/8 but not enough as Australia easily chased down the target with 13 balls remaining.
BIRMINGHAM
New Zealand hammer England in third T20I
Ish Sodhi and Kyle Jamieson took three wickets apiece as New Zealand beat England by 74 runs in the third T20I, keeping the visitors’ hopes of drawing the four-match series alive. New Zealand opted to bat and had Finn Allen (83) and Glenn Phillips (69) to thank for helping them score 202/5. England were then bundled out for 128. Agencies
