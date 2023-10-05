 Foul or fair?: In India camp, suspicion of bias; Games officials under lens : The Tribune India

  • Sports
  • Foul or fair?: In India camp, suspicion of bias; Games officials under lens

Foul or fair?: In India camp, suspicion of bias; Games officials under lens

Foul or fair?: In India camp, suspicion of bias; Games officials under lens

One of Neeraj Chopra's attempts was not measured as the organisers could not find the mark on the grass. PTI



Tribune News Service

Rohit Mahajan

Hangzhou, October 4

Just how did things come to such a pass that the organisers could not find the mark on the grass made by Neeraj Chopra’s javelin during the final here tonight? It’s mystifying, to say the least; the simplest explanation, however, could be true — that simple human error lies at the bottom of this controversy.

But some see a conspiracy behind this oversight, or a few other ‘errors’ that went against the Indian contingent.

Chopra, possibly the greatest Indian sports achiever, is a jolly kind of person who eschews controversy and never criticises officials — but tonight, he did say that ‘gadbad to hai’, something is wrong.

“Our team should look into why so many things have gone wrong,” Chopra said. “I haven’t seen this in big competitions because after a disruption to the first throw, I could have become mentally upset,” Chopra said. “We’ve seen how Jyothi Yarraji had to fight. Some athletes can be mentally strong and fight it, but it can affect others.”

Chopra continued: “It happened with Jyothi, me, and Jena. Gadbad toh hai. But we have got the results and shown them we’ve worked and won medals.”

Jyothi had been disqualified in the 400m hurdles final for an allegedly false start, but she protested strongly and was allowed to run, while a Chinese runner was disqualified for being the actual false-starter.

Kishore Jena’s second throw tonight was declared a foul; Jena and Chopra insist it was fair, and it was deemed OK after protests. “In the second throw, they called it a foul, saying I had touched the line,” Jena said. “But I had not. I don’t think they checked properly. I have never seen anything like this anywhere, not even at a domestic level event!”

Athletics Federation of India (AFI) senior vice-president Anju Bobby threw her weight behind the athletes, and added Anju Rani’s case to the list of injustices. “Annu’s first throw yesterday wasn’t measured either, they measured it after five minutes of arguing,” said Anju. “I felt Murali Sreeshankar jumped much better than 8.19m, and on one of his jumps they raised the red flag, but I think it was not a foul. I don’t know what’s wrong with their officiating.”

“They are doing this to Indian athletes, and I think this is all calculated,” she added. “Mistakes can happen once or twice but not continuously. We are officially lodging a complaint against the officials tonight. This is the Asian Games, it’s big. They are targeting Indians!”

Klaus Bartonietz, Chopra’s coach, provided another perspective on the ‘bias’ when he said he has seen worse. “In Portugal, they were once measuring distances five metres short!” he said.

Adille Sumariwalla, AFI president, refused to comment beyond saying that ‘appropriate’ steps would be taken through the proper channels to take up these complaints.

#Javelin Throw #Neeraj Chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Sports

Punjab girl Harmilan Bains wins silver in women’s 800m at Asian Games

2
Haryana

Supreme Court asks Centre to survey SYL canal land in Punjab to know extent of construction

3
Trending

Watch Pakistani actress Mahira Khan's son Azlan as he walks her at her wedding

4
Delhi

ED arrests AAP MP Sanjay Singh in Delhi Excise policy money laundering case; sparks political slugfest

5
Bathinda

Manpreet Badal’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Bathinda court

6
Chandigarh

Worker killed, 2 injured after booths collapse in Chandigarh’s Sector 33 market

7
Entertainment

'Swades' actor Gayatri Joshi, husband involved in car accident in Italy

8
India

Supreme Court indicts ED for arbitrary exercise of powers under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002

9
Entertainment

Actor Ranbir Kapoor summoned by ED in Mahadev betting app case of Chhattisgarh

10
Sports

Asian Games: Neeraj Chopra bags Gold, Kishore Jena silver in men’s javelin throw despite official blunders

Don't Miss

View All
3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Canada’s Manitoba Assembly
Punjab

Canada: 3 Punjabi-origin NRIs enter Manitoba Assembly

Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple again
Amritsar

Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar's Golden Temple for second day; serves 'langar'

Mother’s pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother
Sports

Mother's pride: Harmilan Bains bags silver, performs better than mother

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action
Punjab

Gurmeet Chauhan second SSP to go after anti-mining action in Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot’s last ruler claims 1/3rd share in ~25,500-crore property
Punjab

Nephew of Faridkot's last ruler claims 1/3rd share in Rs 25,500-crore property

Nijjar killing: Justin Trudeau’s statement irresponsible, could have been rephrased, say Indian diaspora in Canada
Diaspora

Justin Trudeau's statement on Nijjar killing was irresponsible, says Indian diaspora in Canada

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla’s chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts in exchange for ‘Canadian dreams’
Diaspora

NIA charge sheet reveals Hardeep Nijjar, Arsh Dalla's chilling plot; lured shooters for terror acts

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Top News

10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim

10 dead, 22 Army personnel among 82 missing as flashfloods ravage Sikkim

Lhonak lake breaches banks after cloudburst, triggering mass...

Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board

Defence theatre commands back to the drawing board

About unifying the Armed Forces: A theatre command entails h...

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

Third party leader to be arrested | BJP says Kejriwal ‘real ...

‘Act in non-vindictive manner’: SC indicts ED

'Act in non-vindictive manner': Supreme Court indicts ED

Slams arbitrary exercise of powers under PMLA

Excise Policy Scam: Why AAP not named as accused, SC asks ED

Delhi excise policy scam: Why AAP not named as accused, Supreme Court asks ED


Cities

View All

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

In a first, Education Department appoints nodal officers for each district

Rahul Gandhi's 'apolitical visit' to holy city Amritsar concludes

Amritpal Singh denied access to lawyer, kin, SGPC raises concern

Four snatchers arrested, bike seized

2 held for smuggling opium to UK

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal’s pre-arrest bail rejected

Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Worker dies as booths collapse in Chandigarh

Penalty waiver for four Chandigarh societies

SWM Violations: Chandigarh Civic body serves notice on GMSH-16

15K allottees owe Rs 52 crore rent to Chandigarh Housing Board

Class XI Admissions: 3rd counselling ends, 1,375 seats still vacant

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

ED arrests Sanjay Singh in Delhi liquor policy case, AAP cries foul

BJP demands Kejriwal’s ouster over liquor scam; AAP hits back

Journalists, teachers, students protest raids on NewsClick

Noida: FIR against 10 cops for ‘assaulting’ Dalit

Cancer care needs a revisit: Top oncologist

Migrant’s murder case solved

Migrant’s murder case solved

Poisoned by parents, villagers perform last rites of 3 minor girls

Farmers felicitated for shunning stubble burning

20 booked on charge of assaulting police officials

Police remand of Wahids extended

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps ~1.47-crore fine

Ludhiana: RTA cracks the whip on traffic violators, slaps Rs 1.47-crore fine

Vigilance nabs policeman for accepting Rs 20K bribe

Policeman dies in ‘accidental firing’ in Ludhiana

Dengue on rise, highest in 3 years, malaria on decline in Ludhiana

Food delivery boy robbed of motorcycle, mobile, cash

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Preneet Kaur slams AAP govt over shifting of Patiala bus stand

Street play highlights importance of water

Stubble Burning: Awareness vans flagged off in Fatehgarh Sahib

CM's Scheme: Over 1K cancer patients get relief in Fatehgarh Sahib district

College holds 7-day workshop on Artificial Intelligence