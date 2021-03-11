Nikhat, Parveen, Anamika and Jaismine storm into quarterfinals of World Boxing Championships

PTI

New Delhi, May 15

Four Indian boxers stormed into the quarterfinals of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul today. Nikhat Zareen (52kg) made light work of Mongolia’s Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg. Parveen (63kg) beat Jajaira Gonzalez of USA, while Anamika (50kg) dispatched Kristy Lee Harris of Australia. Jaismine (60kg) pummelled Australia’s Angela Harries, forcing the referee to stop the contest in the first round itself.

However, it was curtains for Shiksha (54kg) and Ankushita (66kg).