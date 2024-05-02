Four junior boxers march into semifinals

Astana: Aryan, Yashwardhan Singh, Priyanshu and Sahil marched into the semifinals at the Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing Championships. Aryan registered a 5-0 win against Uzbekistan’s Juraev Shakarboy in the 51kg category. Yashwardhan (63.5kg) made a remarkable comeback to grab a 4-1 victory over Iran’s Mirahmadi Babaheidari. Priyanshu (71kg) and Sahil (80kg) won with RSC decisions against Chinese Taipei’s Wu Yu En and Turkmenistan’s Yklymov Abdyrahma, respectively.
MELBOURNE
Smith, Fraser-McGurk miss Australia’s T20 WC squad
Australia selectors have dropped veteran campaigner Steve Smith for the T20 World Cup and ignored calls to include Jake Fraser-McGurk in their squad despite the young batsman’s sensational form in the IPL. Mitchell Marsh was confirmed as captain.
Ranchi
Haryana win on Day 2 of Women’s Hockey League
Haryana blanked Manipur 8-0 and Maharashtra defeated Mizoram 3-0 on the second day of the first phase of the National Women’s Hockey League. Pooja (2nd minute) struck early for Haryana. Ritika (17th, 29th), Manju Chorsiya (20th), Bhteri (37th) and Shashi Khasa (49th, 50th, 56th) were the other scorers.
London
Djokovic splits with fitness coach in latest shakeup
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic thanked his long-time fitness coach Marco Panichi for his years of service, signaling the end of their working relationship in the latest shakeup in the 24-times Grand Slam winner’s camp. The Serb said last week that he was considering going without a coach after ending a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month.
New york
T20 World Cup: Drop-in pitches at New York venue
The drop-in pitches prepared for the upcoming T20 World Cup are being transported from Florida to New York in semi-trailer trucks for installation at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, the ICC said. Agencies
