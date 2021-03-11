Fourteen-year-old Unnati Hooda seals Asian Games, Uber Cup berths

Chandigarh, April 21

Fourteen-year-old teenage sensation from Rohtak Unnati Hooda has secured her place in the Asian Games as well as Uber Cup by finishing third in the women’s singles after Aakarshi Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha, who claimed first and second positions, respectively.

Hooda is the youngest Indian badminton player to be part of the Asian Games squad.

A 10-member women’s team for the Asian Games and Uber Cup will consist of PV Sindhu, Kashyap, Chaliha, Hooda alongside Top-3 doubles pairs from the trials—Treesa Jolly-Gayatri P, N Sikki Reddy-Ashwini Ponappa and Tanisha Crasto-Shruti Mishra.

Sindhu, Sen, Srikanth and men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj and Shetty were awarded direct entry into the squads for their world rankings inside Top-15.